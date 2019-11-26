Grower Harvest Long Grain Rice 1Kg

awful
Cheap as chips, but dirty even after washing, it has a musty taste too. Please bring back the large bags of ordinary long grain rice
This rice some time I buy to make it to make dosa
This rice some time I buy to make it to make dosa dough (south Indian pancake)it's taste good as other rice dough. Much cheaper too...I don't fill any deference.
Best for throwing at weddings
Waste of money, so lucky it was cheap. Only gave one star, as you need to give something. No star would have been to many!!!
This rice is well nice.if you make it right
Nice cheap rice, easy to cook and tastes fine.
