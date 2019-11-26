By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grower Harvest Long Grain Rice 1Kg

3(5)Write a review
Grower Harvest Long Grain Rice 1Kg
£ 0.45
£0.45/kg
Per 188g
  • Energy1223kJ 288kcal
    14%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Long grain white rice.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Rinse 75g of rice per person in a sieve in cold, running water. Place in a saucepan with 175ml of water per person and add salt if desired. Bring to the boil and then cover and simmer gently for 12-15 minutes or until the rice is tender. During cooking add more boiling water from a kettle if necessary. Drain thoroughly in a sieve and rinse with boiling water. Fluff up with a fork before serving.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Packed in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 13 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy650kJ / 153kcal1223kJ / 288kcal
Fat0.4g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate33.1g62.3g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre1.4g2.6g
Protein3.5g6.6g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 188g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

awful

1 stars

Cheap as chips, but dirty even after washing, it has a musty taste too. Please bring back the large bags of ordinary long grain rice

This rice some time I buy to make it to make dosa

3 stars

This rice some time I buy to make it to make dosa dough (south Indian pancake)it's taste good as other rice dough. Much cheaper too...I don't fill any deference.

Best for throwing at weddings

1 stars

Waste of money, so lucky it was cheap. Only gave one star, as you need to give something. No star would have been to many!!!

This rice is well nice.if you make it right

5 stars

This rice is well nice.if you make it right

Nice cheap rice, easy to cook and tastes fine.

5 stars

Nice cheap rice, easy to cook and tastes fine.

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Penne Pasta 500G

£ 0.29
£0.58/kg

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Pasta 500G

£ 0.20
£0.40/kg

Grower's Harvest Porridge Oats 1Kg

£ 0.75
£0.08/100g

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here