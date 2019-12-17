By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co. Muesli 1Kg

Stockwell & Co. Muesli 1Kg
£ 1.20
£1.20/kg
Per 50g
  • Energy744kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1487kJ / 352kcal

Product Description

  • Cereal flakes with mixed dried fruits and chopped hazelnuts.
  • With juicy dried fruit and crunchy chopped hazelnuts. Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table at a price that's always right.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Mixed Dried Fruits (4.5%)[Raisins, Sultanas], Chopped Hazelnuts(1%).

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and milk..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1487kJ / 352kcal744kJ / 176kcal
Fat4.8g2.4g
Saturates0.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate62.7g31.4g
Sugars4.2g2.1g
Fibre8.8g4.4g
Protein10.2g5.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Good base product

5 stars

Good base product

No good on its own. Add your own extras.

3 stars

As a muesli on its own don't bother. However, I use it as a base for a more interesting muesli by adding my own fruit and nuts - which works out much cheaper than buying a more expensive one pre-loaded with fruit and nuts.

having been very impressed with Stockwell flours I

1 stars

having been very impressed with Stockwell flours I was very disappointed with their muesli. It was dry, dusty, and a search party would not have turned up the advertised juicy fruit and nuts. Cannot recommend and will not buy again

Buy sawdust instead

1 stars

Should have bought sawdust instead. It would have been cheaper and tastier. This stuff is terrible.

I only bought this because it was the only one tha

2 stars

I only bought this because it was the only one that did not include tropical fruits, as my husband does not like coconut. The oats were large which was promising, but the taste was very bland, slightly soapy and not enough fruit to make it palatable. Something is missing, but I don't know what. On a positive note, it is much cheaper than the standard muesli, so perhaps it's OK if you do not have higher expectations and you were on a low budget.

There was absolutely no taste in this muesli.I sho

1 stars

There was absolutely no taste in this muesli.I should have looked on the packet to see the percentage of fruit and nut, that would have been enough for me not to buy this. Even adding more dried fruit and nuts to this product did not help. Will not buy this again. With this sort of product, you definitely get what you pay for!

damp cardboard

1 stars

tasted like cardboard and had to send a search party out for any fruit or nuts. disgusting. where has Tesco Swiss style muesli gone? not on shelves and not on-line. please bring it back as this stuff Im giving to the birds.

Nuts & Fruit Very Scarce! Very Unappealing.

2 stars

I know ya gets what yer pays for, but with this, it looks very much like it's 99% oats; well, that's how it looks after a good look. Barely any fruit in this AT ALL, awful. Still, as I said, ya gets what yer pays for. If you like the oats in this and want to eat them but with fruity/nutty bits then just buy some extra nuts and fruit and add them in, I'm sure they'd be more than edible then but as they are, they're pretty drab - but what's to be expected when you pay peanuts? Ya can't really blame the producers if you want CHEAP muesli!

Just oats

1 stars

Very little other than oats, a few saltanas.

Not as good as their own brand

2 stars

Tesco are now using this in place of their own brand muesli, it is just like bits of cardboard with no taste.

1-10 of 17 reviews

