Stockwell & Co. Muesli 1Kg

Good base product
No good on its own. Add your own extras.
As a muesli on its own don't bother. However, I use it as a base for a more interesting muesli by adding my own fruit and nuts - which works out much cheaper than buying a more expensive one pre-loaded with fruit and nuts.
having been very impressed with Stockwell flours I was very disappointed with their muesli. It was dry, dusty, and a search party would not have turned up the advertised juicy fruit and nuts. Cannot recommend and will not buy again
Buy sawdust instead
Should have bought sawdust instead. It would have been cheaper and tastier. This stuff is terrible.
I only bought this because it was the only one that did not include tropical fruits, as my husband does not like coconut. The oats were large which was promising, but the taste was very bland, slightly soapy and not enough fruit to make it palatable. Something is missing, but I don't know what. On a positive note, it is much cheaper than the standard muesli, so perhaps it's OK if you do not have higher expectations and you were on a low budget.
There was absolutely no taste in this muesli.I should have looked on the packet to see the percentage of fruit and nut, that would have been enough for me not to buy this. Even adding more dried fruit and nuts to this product did not help. Will not buy this again. With this sort of product, you definitely get what you pay for!
damp cardboard
tasted like cardboard and had to send a search party out for any fruit or nuts. disgusting. where has Tesco Swiss style muesli gone? not on shelves and not on-line. please bring it back as this stuff Im giving to the birds.
Nuts & Fruit Very Scarce! Very Unappealing.
I know ya gets what yer pays for, but with this, it looks very much like it's 99% oats; well, that's how it looks after a good look. Barely any fruit in this AT ALL, awful. Still, as I said, ya gets what yer pays for. If you like the oats in this and want to eat them but with fruity/nutty bits then just buy some extra nuts and fruit and add them in, I'm sure they'd be more than edible then but as they are, they're pretty drab - but what's to be expected when you pay peanuts? Ya can't really blame the producers if you want CHEAP muesli!
Just oats
Very little other than oats, a few saltanas.
Not as good as their own brand
Tesco are now using this in place of their own brand muesli, it is just like bits of cardboard with no taste.