Ecograin Cat Litter 10 Litre

4(5)Write a review
£ 4.75
£0.48/litre

Product Description

  • 100% sustainable environmentally friendly cat litter made from natural co-product
  • The outside of the husk is removed.
  • The inside of the husk is processed into breakfast cereals.
  • The outside of the husk is processed to this high quality EcoGrain Cat Litter.
  • 100% natural
  • Grain based
  • Highly absorbent
  • Odour control
  • Dust free
  • No added additives
  • Environmentally friendly
  • Pack size: 10L

Information

Storage

Please ensure the product is stored in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in UK, Made in Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • How to help your cat adjust to EcoGrain Cat Litter?
  • With new cat litter it is important to give - Your cat time to adjust to the new cat litter. Your cat will adjust quicker if you mix this litter with existing cat litter for 1-2 weeks. Slowly remove previous cat litter and replace with EcoGrain Cat Litter when cleaning the tray.
  • 1 Use a clean cat litter tray to fill the tray with EcoGrain Cat Litter with a layer of 4-5cm.
  • 2 Regularly remove the broken up pellets and solid waste using a litter scoop.
  • 3 Every 2-3 weeks* remove the litter and empty the tray and wash. EcoGrain Cat Litter is 100% bio degradable and can be disposed into the bin or compost bin.
  • *This varies per cat and depends on age and size of the cat as well.
  • 4 When removing soiled cat litter always wear gloves. Pregnant women should avoid interaction with soiled cat litter. As should nursing mothers, babies and infants.

Warnings

  • Keep bag away from children, infants and pets. Do not eat or inhale the product.

Return to

  • Contact
  • info@ecograincatlitter.co.uk
  • www.ecograincatlitter.co.uk

Net Contents

10l

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep bag away from children, infants and pets. Do not eat or inhale the product.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

Great stuff but cannot see it in my local Tesco. If it has been dis-continued PLEASE BRING IT BACK. Thank you in advance.

Essential product

5 stars

This is an excellent product - please bring it back Tesco!

Absolutely awful, I had to buy this when my regula

1 stars

Absolutely awful, I had to buy this when my regular wood pellet litter was unavailable. Everything it says on the pack is a lie. Will never buy again.

Great Eco Friendly Compostable Litter

5 stars

Kittens like this litter. Pellets not as big as the Tesco wood one so easier to lift mess out of. Light and easy to dispose of whether on compost or in bin. Soiled mess flushes easily down toilet. I like the fact that it is Eco Friendly and can be composted Shame it's so expensive so only get when on special offer:(

I love this and compost it (without the poo) regul

5 stars

I love this and compost it (without the poo) regularly. The cat seems to like it best now.

