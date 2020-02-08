Ecograin Cat Litter 10 Litre

Love it
Great stuff but cannot see it in my local Tesco. If it has been dis-continued PLEASE BRING IT BACK. Thank you in advance.
Essential product
This is an excellent product - please bring it back Tesco!
Absolutely awful, I had to buy this when my regular wood pellet litter was unavailable. Everything it says on the pack is a lie. Will never buy again.
Great Eco Friendly Compostable Litter
Kittens like this litter. Pellets not as big as the Tesco wood one so easier to lift mess out of. Light and easy to dispose of whether on compost or in bin. Soiled mess flushes easily down toilet. I like the fact that it is Eco Friendly and can be composted Shame it's so expensive so only get when on special offer:(
I love this and compost it (without the poo) regularly. The cat seems to like it best now.