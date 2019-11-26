By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins 16 Pack

Tesco Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins 16 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.11/each

Offer

One muffin
  • Energy456kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1823kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • 16 Mini Chocolate Chip Muffins
  • Oven baked with dark chocolate chips for a soft and fluffy sweet treat
  American inspired. Oven baked with dark chocolate chips for a soft and fluffy sweet treat
  • American inspired
  • Oven baked with milk chocolate chips for a soft and fluffy sweet treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Chips (11%), Pasteurised Egg, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Calcium Lactate), Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Milk Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

16 x Muffins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1823kJ / 436kcal456kJ / 109kcal
Fat22.5g5.6g
Saturates3.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate52.5g13.1g
Sugars28.4g7.1g
Fibre1.6g0.4g
Protein5.0g1.3g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

