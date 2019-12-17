Kingsmill 50/50 Vitamin Boost Loaf 750G

- Energy372 kJ 88kcal4%
Product Description
- Soft White Bread made with 50% Wholemeal Wheat Flour (33% of the baked loaf)
- Kingsmill 50/50® Vitamin Boost is a soft white bread with hidden whole grain. It is a source of fibre and a great source of vitamin B1, niacin, folic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin D, calcium and iron. It should be eaten as part of a varied and balanced diet.
- Good source of iron and vitamin B6 which contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Two slices provide 30% of the RI+ for iron and 32% of the RI+ for vitamin B6
- Good source of thiamin (vitamin B1) and niacin which contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Two slices provide 40% of the RI+ for thiamin and 30% of the RI+ for niacin
- Good source of vitamin D and calcium which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones and teeth. Two slices provide 30% of the RI+ for vitamin D and 38% of the RI+ for calcium
- 50% of your daily whole grain in two slices (based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g whole grain a day).
- Medium
- Iron & Vitamin B6 - Supports your immune system
- Vitamin B1 & Niacin - For energy release
- Vitamin D & Calcium - For healthy bones & teeth
- Boost your calcium, vitamin D, iron & fibre
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - SKA
- Halal
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (33%) (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (33%), Water, Yeast, Salt, Vinegar, Calcium Carbonate, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Emulsifier: E472e, Soya Flour, Vitamin and Mineral Premix (Maltodextrin, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D), Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see bag closure.
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 20 slices (including crusts)
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children
Name and address
Return to
- Customer Care
- Something to tell us? Tweet us @KingsmillCare or call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday). For I.E. call 1800 928 110. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- You can find us at
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|% RI† Per Slice
|Energy
|991kJ
|372kJ
|4%
|234kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|0.8g
|1%
|of which: saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|41.9g
|15.7g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|3.1g
|1.2g
|1%
|Fibre
|4.7g
|1.8g
|Protein
|9.4g
|3.5g
|7%
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.34g
|6%
|Vitamin D
|2µg (40% RI†)
|0.75µg
|15%
|Thiamin
|0.60mg (54% RI†)
|0.23mg
|20%
|Niacin
|6.4mg (40% RI†)
|2.4mg
|15%
|Vitamin B6
|0.60mg (43% RI†)
|0.23mg
|16%
|Folic acid
|130µg (65% RI†)
|49µg
|24%
|Calcium
|400mg (50% RI†)
|150mg
|19%
|Iron
|5.6mg (40% RI†)
|2.1mg
|15%
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|†RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children
