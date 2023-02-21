We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Woodforde's Wherry Best Bitter 500Ml

Woodforde's Wherry Best Bitter 500Ml
£1.80
£3.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Woodforde's Wherry Best Bitter 500Ml
  • A Supreme Champion Beer of Britain, Wherry is a zesty amber ale with floods of flavour, notes of marmalade and hints of sweet malt. Winning awards regularly, it's our most popular beer. Set sail on an epic taste adventure.
  • 1.9 UK Units per bottle
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • A supreme champion beer of Britain
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • For all allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

3.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Woodforde's Brewery,
  • Woodbastwick,
  • Norfolk,
  • England,
  • NR13 6SW.

Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper bottle
Energy 146kj/35kcal730kj/175kcal
Wonderful and local.

5 stars

Excellent Norfolk beer.

