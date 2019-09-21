Tesco Chocolate Brownie Soft Cookies 200G

Too soft
These are very soft and the sensation is like eating a stale biscuit. One guest even complained they were stale! I would far prefer the same ingredients but baked as a crunchy biscuit. The only nice bit is the chunks of chocolate.
It's basically a drug.
I really don't know how these ended up in our shopping (maybe a sub?), but they were left in our cupboard for a while and just yesterday I thought I'd treat myself to a late snack before going to bed..big mistake....the pack was demolished inside 20 minutes along with the days...no weeks calorie deficit target. 5 stars for taste and value 1 star for the punchy calorie hit per cookie and the feeling of regret once the inevitable binge is over.
Ok but don’t believe the packet size
Well I was looking to an afternoon tea and a brownie cookie! Now don’t get me wrong they weren’t bad, however the size of the packaging makes you think your getting a lot more than you actually do. I would suggest that Tesco takena long look at the size of the packing in comparison to the size of the cookie!! What a waste