Tesco Chocolate Brownie Soft Cookies 200G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Brownie Soft Cookies 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
One cookie
  • Energy380kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1901kJ / 454kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Fudge flavoured cookies with dark chocolate chips, milk chocolate chunks and caramel pieces.
  • Soft and chewy. Soft baked and packed with richly sweet chunks of chocolate and caramel. Our bakers have been baking biscuits in Britain for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate Chips (12%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Milk Chocolate Chunks (12%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Fructose, Sugar, Caramel Pieces (4%) [Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Apple Purée, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Whey (Milk), Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maltodextrin, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Rice Extract], Cocoa Powder, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Flavouring, Citrus Fibre.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts. Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, barley and oats. Barley and Oats contain gluten. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (20g)
Energy1901kJ / 454kcal380kJ / 91kcal
Fat20.3g4.1g
Saturates10.7g2.1g
Carbohydrate60.3g12.1g
Sugars35.1g7.0g
Fibre3.5g0.7g
Protein5.7g1.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Too soft

2 stars

These are very soft and the sensation is like eating a stale biscuit. One guest even complained they were stale! I would far prefer the same ingredients but baked as a crunchy biscuit. The only nice bit is the chunks of chocolate.

It's basically a drug.

3 stars

I really don't know how these ended up in our shopping (maybe a sub?), but they were left in our cupboard for a while and just yesterday I thought I'd treat myself to a late snack before going to bed..big mistake....the pack was demolished inside 20 minutes along with the days...no weeks calorie deficit target. 5 stars for taste and value 1 star for the punchy calorie hit per cookie and the feeling of regret once the inevitable binge is over.

Ok but don’t believe the packet size

3 stars

Well I was looking to an afternoon tea and a brownie cookie! Now don’t get me wrong they weren’t bad, however the size of the packaging makes you think your getting a lot more than you actually do. I would suggest that Tesco takena long look at the size of the packing in comparison to the size of the cookie!! What a waste

