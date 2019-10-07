Tesco Free From Chicken & Mushroom Noodles 75G

A Quick Free From Meal
I'm always looking for Free From foods & i thought I'd get this for my niece for when she visits. After trying the 1st one all the others FF's are left in the cupboard!! She makes a Bee line for it 😀 Do leave for 7-10min before trying otherwise it doesn't mix very well.
Utterly gross
I’d give it 0 stars if I could. Where is the flavour?! These taste like water, no chicken and mushroom flavour at all! The chicken pieces floating around are dry. Everything is just slimy and gross. I won’t be buying this again!