Tesco Free From Chicken & Mushroom Noodles 75G

£ 1.50
£20.00/kg
Each pot made up with 300ml of water
  • Energy1309kJ 309kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 349kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Rice noodles in a chicken and mushroom flavour sauce mix.
  • MILK, WHEAT & GLUTEN FREE CHICKEN AND MUSHROOM
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Noodles (66%) [Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch], Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Sweetcorn, Chicken (0.9%), Onion Powder, Mushroom, Garlic Powder, Mushroom Extract Powder, Chives, Colour (Curcumin), Ground Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty the contents of the seasoning sachet over the noodle block. Add boiling water up to the fill line (approximately 300ml) and stir. Replace lid onto the pot and leave to stand for 4 minutes. Stir well to separate the noodles and enjoy!

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally Lid. Check locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (75g) made up with 300ml of water
Energy349kJ / 82kcal1309kJ / 309kcal
Fat0.4g1.4g
Saturates0.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate18.0g67.6g
Sugars0.3g1.1g
Fibre0.5g1.9g
Protein1.5g5.5g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

A Quick Free From Meal

5 stars

I'm always looking for Free From foods & i thought I'd get this for my niece for when she visits. After trying the 1st one all the others FF's are left in the cupboard!! She makes a Bee line for it 😀 Do leave for 7-10min before trying otherwise it doesn't mix very well.

Utterly gross

1 stars

I’d give it 0 stars if I could. Where is the flavour?! These taste like water, no chicken and mushroom flavour at all! The chicken pieces floating around are dry. Everything is just slimy and gross. I won’t be buying this again!

