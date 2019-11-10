Tesco Finest Nocellara Olives 200G

mushy and bland :/
tastless
Bought this as been from finest range i wanted good olives and love nocellaras Tasteless, despite been in brine it feels dry, not happy at all with this product, would not buy again
Disapointed
Very disappointed with these olives. Lacking in flavour and texture very soft and squishy.
No taste! Hey Tesco Snap out of it! Save your money stay away
Buy Jamie Oliver's instead
Tesco offer 2 brands of Nocellara olives: Tesco Finest and Jamie Oliver's. Jamie's are firm, taste fantastic and I highly recommend them. Tesco's "Finest" definitely don't live up to their name. Tasteless, with an unpleasant over-soft texture, we had to throw them away. They were not off, this is how they are. So, choose Jamie Olivers, which win hands down.
Disgusting flavour
I would never buy these again - awful taste very weird and chemical tasting not natural tasting at all, so they just got thrown away.
Soggy,bland and far too soft. Usually buy Jamie Oliver's nocellara olives, but saw Tesco did some and were cheaper. Unfortunately I wont be a repeat buyer.
Awful soft texture
I love olives, my whole family do. I'd had Nocellara olives before in a restaurant and was eager to try these over Christmas. They were awful. I don't know if something went wrong in the process with this particular batch but they were soft, revoltingly so.