Tesco Finest Nocellara Olives 200G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Nocellara Olives 200G
£ 2.00
£1.67/100g
1/3 of a jar (40g)
  • Energy229kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Stone-in Nocellara olives in brine.
  • Tesco finest* Castelvetrano Nocellara Olives Hand picked in Italy. A delicate and indulgent flavour.
  • Hand picked in Italy. A delicate and indulgent flavour.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Castelvetrano Nocellara Olive (Green Olives), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

120g

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar
Energy574kJ / 139kcal229kJ / 56kcal
Fat14.2g5.7g
Saturates2.3g0.9g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre2.7g1.1g
Protein1.1g0.5g
Salt1.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

mushy and bland :/

1 stars

mushy and bland :/

tastless

1 stars

Bought this as been from finest range i wanted good olives and love nocellaras Tasteless, despite been in brine it feels dry, not happy at all with this product, would not buy again

Disapointed

1 stars

Very disappointed with these olives. Lacking in flavour and texture very soft and squishy.

No taste! Hey Tesco Snap out of it! Save your mone

2 stars

No taste! Hey Tesco Snap out of it! Save your money stay away

Buy Jamie Oliver's instead

1 stars

Tesco offer 2 brands of Nocellara olives: Tesco Finest and Jamie Oliver's. Jamie's are firm, taste fantastic and I highly recommend them. Tesco's "Finest" definitely don't live up to their name. Tasteless, with an unpleasant over-soft texture, we had to throw them away. They were not off, this is how they are. So, choose Jamie Olivers, which win hands down.

Disgusting flavour

1 stars

I would never buy these again - awful taste very weird and chemical tasting not natural tasting at all, so they just got thrown away.

Soggy,bland and far too soft. Usually buy Jamie Ol

1 stars

Soggy,bland and far too soft. Usually buy Jamie Oliver's nocellara olives, but saw Tesco did some and were cheaper. Unfortunately I wont be a repeat buyer.

Awful soft texture

1 stars

I love olives, my whole family do. I'd had Nocellara olives before in a restaurant and was eager to try these over Christmas. They were awful. I don't know if something went wrong in the process with this particular batch but they were soft, revoltingly so.

