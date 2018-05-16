By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pitted Halkidiki Olives 210G

£ 2.00
£2.11/100g
1/3 of a jar (32g)
  • Energy263kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 822kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted Halkidiki olives in brine.
  • Tesco finest* Pitted Halkidiki Olives Hand picked in Greece. A mellow flavour with a subtle zing.
  • Hand picked in Greece. A mellow flavour with a subtle zing.
  • Pack size: 95g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Greece

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

95

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g drained1/3 of a jar (32g)
Energy822kJ / 200kcal263kJ / 64kcal
Fat21.1g6.7g
Saturates3.2g1.0g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre2.0g0.6g
Protein1.1g0.3g
Salt3.1g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

