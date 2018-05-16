Tesco Finest Pitted Halkidiki Olives 210G

- Energy263kJ 64kcal3%
Product Description
- Pitted Halkidiki olives in brine.
- Tesco finest* Pitted Halkidiki Olives Hand picked in Greece. A mellow flavour with a subtle zing.
- Pack size: 95g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 week and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Greece
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Drained weight
95
Net Contents
210g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g drained
|1/3 of a jar (32g)
|Energy
|822kJ / 200kcal
|263kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Salt
|3.1g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
Safety information
Using Product Information
