Tesco Finest Greek Olive Selection 210G

Tesco Finest Greek Olive Selection 210G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g
1/3 of a jar (42g)
  • Energy357kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 849kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • Stone-in Halkidiki, Amfissa and Kalamata olives in brine.
  • Tesco finest* Greek Olive Selection Hand picked whole olives, chosen for a contrast of subtle and intense flavours.
  • Hand picked whole olives, chosen for a contrast of subtle and intense flavours.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Halkidiki Olives, Amfissa Olives, Kalamata Olives, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Greece

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Olives contain stones.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

125g

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Drained1/3 of a jar (42g)
Energy849kJ / 206kcal357kJ / 87kcal
Fat21.7g9.1g
Saturates3.0g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre2.2g0.9g
Protein1.2g0.5g
Salt3.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information

Caution: Olives contain stones.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Gorgeous very tasty

5 stars

Gorgeous very tasty

