Tesco Finest Jalapeno Stuffed Olives 210G

Good quality nice and spicy
Good quality nice and spicy
Caution: these are HOT!
Caution: these are HOT!
Hot Stuff(ed)
These are better than the ones I bought from Fortnum & Mason.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 659kJ / 160kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Green Olives (40%), Salt, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Red Jalapeño Chilli, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Acetic Acid, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), White Wine Vinegar, Vinegar.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 week and by date shown.
Produced in Greece
3 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
105g
210g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g drained
|1/3 of a jar (35g)
|Energy
|659kJ / 160kcal
|231kJ / 56kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Salt
|3.2g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019