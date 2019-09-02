By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jackfruit In Water 410G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Jackfruit In Water 410G
£ 1.60
£7.62/kg
1/2 of a can
  • Energy326kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 159kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Jackfruit pieces in water.
  • FIRM & TENDER Hand picked for a meaty texture to absorb any flavour of the dish
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Jackfruit, Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

210g

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy159kJ / 38kcal326kJ / 78kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.9g12.1g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre5.0g10.2g
Protein0.9g1.8g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Yuk!!!’

1 stars

I had jack fruit in China and it was amazing! I also have eaten dried Jack fruit chips which are also very nice. This is on a whole different level. The water smells a little like jack fruit, the fruit have no taste at all. They taste quite disgusting to be honest. A real shame because real jack fruit is incredible.

Awful.. No flavour.. Terribly fibrous texture

1 stars

Awful!! Utterly tasteless. Fibrous and inedible. Total waste of money. Even in a tasty sauce it's texture is truly horrible.

great for curries

5 stars

used it for a veggie curry delicious. slow cook and it melts. very good product.

Awful

1 stars

I love jackfruit but this just tasted like cardboard soaked in water no flavour at all I wouldn't even call it jackfruit

Great! Would definitely buy again

5 stars

Perfect for Korean BBQ Bulgogi. Inexpensive. No nasty brine

