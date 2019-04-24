By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Italian Olive Selection 200G

£ 2.00
£1.67/100g
1/3 of a jar (40g)
  • Energy333kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 832kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • Stone-in Nocellara, Bella di Cerignola, and Peranzana olives in brine.
  • Hand picked whole olives, chosen for their fruity and delicate flavours.
  • Hand picked whole olives, chosen for their fruity and delicate flavours.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Nocellara Olives, Bella di Cerignola Olives, Peranzana Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

120g

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g drained1/3 of a jar (40g)
Energy832kJ / 202kcal333kJ / 81kcal
Fat20.4g8.2g
Saturates3.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.6g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre3.7g1.5g
Protein1.3g0.5g
Salt2.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Found the range of olives not as good as the previ

3 stars

Found the range of olives not as good as the previous product. Some olives mushy.

