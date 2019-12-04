Tesco Large Seafood Stick 50G

- Energy239kJ 57kcal3%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 478kJ / 113kcal
Product Description
- Crab flavoured surimi stick made with Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) and/or Hake (Merluccius productus) with added water and starches.
- Sweet and juicy sweet stick. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- High in protein
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Surimi (45%) [Alaska Pollock (Fish) and/or Hake (Fish), Sugar], Water, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Crab Extract (Crustacean), Pea Starch, Colour (Lycopene), Dried Egg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Lithuania using Alaska Pollock and/or Hake
Preparation and Usage
- Remove all packaging. Ready to eat.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each stick
|Energy
|478kJ / 113kcal
|239kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.6g
|6.3g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|10.1g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019