Tesco Large Seafood Stick 50G

Tesco Large Seafood Stick 50G
£ 0.45
£0.90/100g
Each stick (50g)
  • Energy239kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 478kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Crab flavoured surimi stick made with Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) and/or Hake (Merluccius productus) with added water and starches.
  • Sweet and juicy sweet stick. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • High in protein
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 50g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Surimi (45%) [Alaska Pollock (Fish) and/or Hake (Fish), Sugar], Water, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Crab Extract (Crustacean), Pea Starch, Colour (Lycopene), Dried Egg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Lithuania using Alaska Pollock and/or Hake

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Ready to eat.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach stick
Energy478kJ / 113kcal239kJ / 57kcal
Fat2.5g1.3g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate12.6g6.3g
Sugars6.2g3.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein10.1g5.1g
Salt1.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

