Groov-E Phone Holder 360 Rotation

- - 360 degrees rotation
- - Magnetic holder
- - For devices 3.5"-6.7"
- This universal holder for your mobile device gives you a secure fixture for your smartphone in the car. Compatible with most smartphones this air vent mount uses a magnetic grip, securely fixing into the air vents of the car and keeping your phone upright and safe during car journeys.
- A 360 degree rotation allows for any angle viewing meaning passengers can view the screen too. The air vent mount allows for access to ports and switches to enable charging or device control when in use.
