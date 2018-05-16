By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Green Olive Tapenade 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Green Olive Tapenade 140G
£ 1.40
£1.00/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy172kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 859kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Green olive tapenade with Garlic and Capers.
  • MADE IN ITALY Made to a classic Italian recipe with aromatic garlic for punchy flavour
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives (55%) (Green Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Water, Sunflower Oil, Garlic (Garlic, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)), Capers (Capers, Salt, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy859kJ / 209kcal172kJ / 42kcal
Fat21.2g4.2g
Saturates2.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate2.4g0.5g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre2.1g0.4g
Protein1.0g0.2g
Salt1.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

