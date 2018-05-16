Tesco Green Olive Tapenade 140G

- Energy172kJ 42kcal2%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 859kJ / 209kcal
Product Description
- Green olive tapenade with Garlic and Capers.
- MADE IN ITALY Made to a classic Italian recipe with aromatic garlic for punchy flavour
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Olives (55%) (Green Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Water, Sunflower Oil, Garlic (Garlic, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)), Capers (Capers, Salt, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
7 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|859kJ / 209kcal
|172kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
