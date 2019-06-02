Tesco Black Olive Tapenade 140G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Black Olive (55%)(Black Olive, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Sunflower Oil, Capers (10%)(Capers, Salt, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide)), Sundried Tomatoes (8%)(Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Water, Garlic(Garlic, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Anchovy Paste (Fish)(Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sunflower Oil), White Wine Vinegar(White Wine Vinegar, Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide)), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Acid.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.