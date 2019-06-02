By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Black Olive Tapenade 140G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Black Olive Tapenade 140G
£ 1.40
£1.00/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy229kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • Black olive tapenade with capers and sun dried tomatoes.
  • MADE IN ITALY Made to a classic Italian recipe with sundried tomatoes for bold flavour
  • MADE IN ITALY Made to a classic Italian recipe with sundried tomatoes for bold flavour
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Olive (55%)(Black Olive, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Sunflower Oil, Capers (10%)(Capers, Salt, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide)), Sundried Tomatoes (8%)(Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Water, Garlic(Garlic, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Anchovy Paste (Fish)(Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sunflower Oil), White Wine Vinegar(White Wine Vinegar, Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide)), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1146kJ / 278kcal229kJ / 56kcal
Fat27.4g5.5g
Saturates3.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate4.6g0.9g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre3.3g0.7g
Protein1.6g0.3g
Salt1.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not nice - very sloppy

1 stars

Thought this would be a great store cupboard favourite for those times when you don't have time to make tapenade - unfortunately this is not tapenade - very oily, little flavour and very, very sloppy.

why doesn't it say if it's suitable for vegetarian

1 stars

why doesn't it say if it's suitable for vegetarians online?

Usually bought next

Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Tesco Classic Green Pesto 190G

£ 0.90
£0.47/100g

Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Tesco Ingredient Sundried Tomato Paste 190G

£ 1.60
£0.84/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here