Tesco Tomato Bruschetta 190G

- Energy41kJ 10kcal1%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 270kJ / 65kcal
Product Description
- Tomato bruschetta topping.
- Tesco Tomato Bruschetta MADE IN ITALY Made to a classic Italian recipe with sundried tomato and fragrant basil We work with a 5th generation family business who've been making traditional Italian sauces for over the last 20 years.
- MADE IN ITALY Made to a classic Italian recipe with sundried tomato and fragrant basil
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Pulp (70%), Tomato Passata (12%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion, Sundried Tomatoes (2.5%), Tomato Purée, Garlic, Basil (1%), Salt, Bamboo Fibre, Sugar, Corn Starch, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring.
Tomato Pulp contains: Tomato, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Sundried Tomatoes contain: Sundried Tomatoes, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190 g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|270kJ / 65kcal
|41kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
