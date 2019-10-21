By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tomato Bruschetta 190G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Tomato Bruschetta 190G
£ 1.40
£0.74/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy41kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 270kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato bruschetta topping.
  • Tesco Tomato Bruschetta MADE IN ITALY Made to a classic Italian recipe with sundried tomato and fragrant basil We work with a 5th generation family business who've been making traditional Italian sauces for over the last 20 years.
  • MADE IN ITALY Made to a classic Italian recipe with sundried tomato and fragrant basil
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Pulp (70%), Tomato Passata (12%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion, Sundried Tomatoes (2.5%), Tomato Purée, Garlic, Basil (1%), Salt, Bamboo Fibre, Sugar, Corn Starch, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Tomato Pulp contains: Tomato, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Sundried Tomatoes contain: Sundried Tomatoes, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy270kJ / 65kcal41kJ / 10kcal
Fat3.0g0.5g
Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.5g1.0g
Sugars5.1g0.8g
Fibre2.5g0.4g
Protein1.7g0.3g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Counter The Artisan Bread Company Tomato Sal Brus 70G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£2.29/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Artisan Bread Co Caramelised Onion Bruschetta 70 G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£2.29/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Tesco Ciabatta Bread

£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here