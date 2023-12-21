Tefal Bl420840 Blenforce Ii Jug Blender Black

- Tefal BL420840 Blendforce II blender - black

- 1.25 litre capacity

- 2 speed settings with pulse control

With an all-new design and 200W of added power, the modern Blendforce II blender brings both style and high-performance blending to the kitchen with a max working capacity of 1.25L.

Optimum blending: A 600W motor, four robust stainless-steel blades and a tapered jug shape combined for efficient blending without chunks, every time. It even crushes ice with ease.

Cool running: The built-in Air Cooling System optimises airflow through the motor to keep things cool, prevent overheating and extend the life of your blender.