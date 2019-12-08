Warburtons Multi Grain & Seed Bread 400G

Fantastic bread , highly recommend.
I am fussy with bread yet I give this bread 10 out of ten and the next nearest I like only 5/ 10 . Flavour - excellent , sugar only 0.7 g per slice and salt only 0.31g . Not overly seedy , just a great tasting brown bread.
Full of grains, yet soft enough if eaten fresh and very nice and crisp when tosted. Very little sugar compared to other breads. Stays fresh for a week without need to by refridgerated.
Palm oil.
Unfortunately contains palm oil, a known carcinogen.
excellent bread ,fairly low carb , nice taste .
Oops...palm oil....why?
Always on the lookout for 'clean' breads to try- organic, sourdough, wholemeal, seeded...all sorts. This looked enticing until I read the ingredients. Palm oil is a deal breaker for me, so I won't be trying it. It's too bad. It's not needed or necessary to put palm oil in a bread recipe.