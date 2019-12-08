By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Multi Grain & Seed Bread 400G

3.5(5)Write a review
Warburtons Multi Grain & Seed Bread 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy350kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced Bread with Seeds, Sprouted Rye and Mixed Grains
  • "Great tasting bread takes time to develop. Our traditional sponge and dough process is fermented over 36 hours to deliver our unique texture, flavour and crust"
  • Great for toasting
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Seed Mix (9.5%) [Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed, Yellow Linseed], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Rye Sourdough, Mixed Grains (5%) [Sprouted Rye Grains (4%), Wheat Grains, Spelt Grains], Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Yeast, Fermented Wheat Starch and Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Nuts, Egg, Milk, Sesame Seeds and Mustard, This product is not suitable for people with Nut allergies due to manufacturing methods used

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 13 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (31g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1130kJ350kJ8400kJ
-269kcal83kcal2000kcal
Fat 7.5g2.3g70g
of which saturates 1.4g0.4g2g
Carbohydrate 37.1g11.5g260g
of which sugars 2.2g0.7g90g
Fibre 6.4g2.0g
Protein 10.1g3.1g50g
Salt 1.00g0.31g6g
Contains approximately 13 slices---

Safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic bread , highly recommend.

5 stars

I am fussy with bread yet I give this bread 10 out of ten and the next nearest I like only 5/ 10 . Flavour - excellent , sugar only 0.7 g per slice and salt only 0.31g . Not overly seedy , just a great tasting brown bread.

Full of grains, yet soft enough if eaten fresh and

5 stars

Full of grains, yet soft enough if eaten fresh and very nice and crisp when tosted. Very little sugar compared to other breads. Stays fresh for a week without need to by refridgerated.

Palm oil.

1 stars

Unfortunately contains palm oil, a known carcinogen.

excellent bread .

5 stars

excellent bread ,fairly low carb , nice taste .

Oops...palm oil....why?

1 stars

Always on the lookout for 'clean' breads to try- organic, sourdough, wholemeal, seeded...all sorts. This looked enticing until I read the ingredients. Palm oil is a deal breaker for me, so I won't be trying it. It's too bad. It's not needed or necessary to put palm oil in a bread recipe.

