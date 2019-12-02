Warburtons Old English White Bread 400G

The best
Tesco sent us one of these loaves as a substitute and now it is going to be our first choice for breads I hope it is always in stock. It is excellent.
Emperor's New Clothes?
I don't detect any star quality about this bread that makes it worth the inflated price, quite the reverse, cheaper bread tastes better.
Well worth the money
This is a really tasty bread and is worth every penny. It makes the best toast - haven’t tasted any bread like it since I was a child (long time ago).
Very disappointing tasteless bread
Very disappointing. Not flavoursome or delicious, just tasteless and dry. No better or different to ordinary white sliced bread and like nearly all processed bread it contains completely unnecessary palm oil. I will not buy it again.
Great taste and texture, the perfect loaf of bread
It was excellent quality - perfect for sandwiches, bread and butter or toast. Tastes like bread used to and it is possible to spread butter on it without it disintegrating. Also makes great toast. Just wish it was sold in my local store! It may be more expensive than other breads but it is worth it.