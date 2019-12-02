Warburtons Old English White Bread 400G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Each slice contains
  • Energy420kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.39g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050kJ

Product Description

  • Thick Sliced White Bread
  • A delicious rich and flavoursome white bread, inspired by our traditional English baking heritage.
  • Low fat
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Liquid Concentrated Sponge Extract (Water, Wheat Flour, Yeast), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Fermented Wheat Starch and Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds, Barley and Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 10 slices

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation and choking, keep this wrapper and plastic bag closure away from babies and children.

Name and address

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (40g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1050kJ420kJ8400kJ
-248kcal99kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.9g1.2g70g
of which saturates 0.6g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate 44.3g17.7g260g
of which sugars 2.6g1.0g90g
Fibre 2.1g0.8g
Protein 9.8g3.9g50g
Salt 0.98g0.39g6g
Contains 10 slices---

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation and choking, keep this wrapper and plastic bag closure away from babies and children.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

The best

5 stars

Tesco sent us one of these loaves as a substitute and now it is going to be our first choice for breads I hope it is always in stock. It is excellent.

Emperor's New Clothes?

2 stars

I don't detect any star quality about this bread that makes it worth the inflated price, quite the reverse, cheaper bread tastes better.

Well worth the money

5 stars

This is a really tasty bread and is worth every penny. It makes the best toast - haven’t tasted any bread like it since I was a child (long time ago).

Very disappointing tasteless bread

2 stars

Very disappointing. Not flavoursome or delicious, just tasteless and dry. No better or different to ordinary white sliced bread and like nearly all processed bread it contains completely unnecessary palm oil. I will not buy it again.

Great taste and texture, the perfect loaf of bread

5 stars

It was excellent quality - perfect for sandwiches, bread and butter or toast. Tastes like bread used to and it is possible to spread butter on it without it disintegrating. Also makes great toast. Just wish it was sold in my local store! It may be more expensive than other breads but it is worth it.

