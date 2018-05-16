Tesco Free From Red Pesto 190G

- Energy694kJ 168kcal8%
- Fat16.3g23%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1477kJ / 358kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free pesto made with sundried tomato, basil, tofu and pine nuts.
- GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK FREE We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Made in Italy with sundried tomatoes, basil and tofu for a rich, punchy pesto.
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Purée (15%), Sundried Tomatoes (6%) [Sundried Tomatoes, Salt], Basil (6%), Tofu (6%) [Soya Bean, Water, Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)], Red Pepper, Sugar, Pine Nuts (1.5%), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a jar (47g)
|Energy
|1477kJ / 358kcal
|694kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|34.6g
|16.3g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.9g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
