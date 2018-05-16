By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Red Pesto 190G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Free From Red Pesto 190G
£ 1.50
£0.79/100g
¼ of a jar
  • Energy694kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat16.3g
    23%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1477kJ / 358kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free pesto made with sundried tomato, basil, tofu and pine nuts.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK FREE We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Made in Italy with sundried tomatoes, basil and tofu for a rich, punchy pesto.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Purée (15%), Sundried Tomatoes (6%) [Sundried Tomatoes, Salt], Basil (6%), Tofu (6%) [Soya Bean, Water, Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)], Red Pepper, Sugar, Pine Nuts (1.5%), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a jar (47g)
Energy1477kJ / 358kcal694kJ / 168kcal
Fat34.6g16.3g
Saturates3.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate7.9g3.7g
Sugars5.6g2.7g
Fibre1.7g0.8g
Protein2.9g1.4g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Basil Pesto 190G

£ 1.50
£0.79/100g

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise 270G

£ 2.15
£0.80/100g

Tesco Whole Wheat Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 0.53
£1.06/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here