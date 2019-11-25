By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pitted Green Olives Reduce Salt 340G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Pitted Green Olives Reduce Salt 340G
£ 0.75
£0.46/100g
Per 15g drained
  • Energy89kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green olives in reduced salt brine.
  • Reduced Salt Pitted Green Olives HAND PICKED From Spanish olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • HAND PICKED From Spanish olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • Hand-picked
  • From Manzanilla olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 163g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Green Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

163g

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy593kJ / 144kcal89kJ / 22kcal
Fat15.0g2.3g
Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre2.8g0.4g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt2.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Need Bigger Jar Size :)

5 stars

would really like if tesco could do these in the bigger 935g jar. thank you.

