Tesco Pitted Green Olives Reduce Salt 340G

Need Bigger Jar Size :)
would really like if tesco could do these in the bigger 935g jar. thank you.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 144kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Green Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in Spain
Pack contains 10 servings
Jar. Recyclable
163g
340g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|593kJ / 144kcal
|89kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
