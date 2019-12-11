By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chilli Relish 295G

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chilli Relish 295G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 805kJ / 190kcal

Product Description

  • Hot red pepper and chilli relish.
  • Full of sweet, fiery flavour. Fiery Habanero and jalapeno chillies give this relish its heat whilst red peppers add a hint of sweetness.
  • Full of sweet, fiery flavour.
  • Pack size: 295g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (49%), Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli (2.5%), Water, Habanero Chilli, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

19 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

295g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy805kJ / 190kcal121kJ / 28kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate44.9g6.7g
Sugars42.6g6.4g
Fibre1.2g0.2g
Protein0.8g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Bring back the old recepie.

2 stars

The older one was more of a jam consistency and a bit sweeter. I would say they could both be sold as a lot of people prefer the old one and some the new!

This is god in a relish

5 stars

I need this in my life

Very mild and a day glow orange colour that looks

1 stars

Very mild and a day glow orange colour that looks very artificial

Disappointed, product changed

2 stars

This used to be my favourite chilli relish, but the product has been changed and is no longer an item I will add to my basket. It used to be more of a jam consistency, now it is more like tomato paste. It has a stronger and not so tasty taste and I will not be using it anymore.

Just perfect!!

5 stars

This is even better now the recipe has been changed. It has a cheeky little kick to it too now. Delicious with everything!!

Not chilli at all

3 stars

The relish was nice, however, it was not chilli at all. Which is very misleading as it is in the name... it should be renamed tomato relish.

