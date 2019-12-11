Tesco Finest Chilli Relish 295G

Bring back the old recepie.
The older one was more of a jam consistency and a bit sweeter. I would say they could both be sold as a lot of people prefer the old one and some the new!
This is god in a relish
I need this in my life
Very mild and a day glow orange colour that looks
Very mild and a day glow orange colour that looks very artificial
Disappointed, product changed
This used to be my favourite chilli relish, but the product has been changed and is no longer an item I will add to my basket. It used to be more of a jam consistency, now it is more like tomato paste. It has a stronger and not so tasty taste and I will not be using it anymore.
Just perfect!!
This is even better now the recipe has been changed. It has a cheeky little kick to it too now. Delicious with everything!!
Not chilli at all
The relish was nice, however, it was not chilli at all. Which is very misleading as it is in the name... it should be renamed tomato relish.