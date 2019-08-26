By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Turkish Delight Bar 150G

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.79
£0.53/100g
3 squares
  • Energy485kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1940kJ / 463kcal

Product Description

  • Rose flavour jelly covered in milk chocolate
  • SOFT & SWEET Specially blended aromatic squares, perfect for sharing. Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. They take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, using sustainable cocoa and the best quality ingredients. We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • SOFT & SWEET Specially blended aromatic squares, perfect for sharing.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (65%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Solids, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1940kJ / 463kcal485kJ / 116kcal
Fat20.8g5.2g
Saturates12.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate64.2g16.1g
Sugars57.5g14.4g
Fibre2.8g0.7g
Protein3.2g0.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

very good flavour jelly ( turkish delight) and ch

5 stars

very good flavour jelly ( turkish delight) and chocolate not too sweet

