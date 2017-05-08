Barratt Softies Dip Dab 160G

Product Description
- Strawberry & lemon flavour lolly shaped gums with a sugar coating
- Experience the tongue twisting world of Barratt. For over 150 years we've been creating fun, wonder and excitement!
- So, go on, discover your favourite and make sweet memories.
- No artificial colours & flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Potato Starches, Water, Maize Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
Return to
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- Customer Services,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- barrattsweets.co.uk
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1479kJ
|-
|348kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|86.2g
|of which sugars
|46.1g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.21g
