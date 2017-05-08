By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Barratt Softies Dip Dab 160G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Barratt Softies Dip Dab 160G
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry & lemon flavour lolly shaped gums with a sugar coating
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Experience the tongue twisting world of Barratt. For over 150 years we've been creating fun, wonder and excitement!
  • So, go on, discover your favourite and make sweet memories.
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Potato Starches, Water, Maize Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • barrattsweets.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1479kJ
-348kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 86.2g
of which sugars 46.1g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 0.21g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Barratts Dip Dabs 23G

£ 0.35
£1.53/100g

Offer

Fruit Salad Softies 160G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Tesco Strawberry Laces 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Barrat Fizzy Dummies 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here