Tesco Fizzy Watermelon Slices 75G

Tesco Fizzy Watermelon Slices 75G
£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1421kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Sour Fruit Flavour Jellies
  Sour Fruit Flavour Jellies
Totally tangy
No artificial flavours or colours
  • Totally tangy
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 75g

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitols), Gelatine (Pork, Beef), Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates [Spirulina, Safflower, Carrot, Blackcurrant], Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

Contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1421kJ / 335kcal355kJ / 84kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate79.0g19.8g
Sugars48.0g12.0g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein5.0g1.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

5 stars

Could taste a bit stronger but I love them anyway, I only mean to eat one and I eat the whole packet

Tescos cannot flavor anything with watermelon.

1 stars

Another Watermelon product from Tescos-that tastes nothing like Watermelon, first the Watermelon lollies (tasted of nothing but sugar), then the actual LARGE flavorless Watermelon that came with this shop as-well, and now these Watermelon sweets that taste of just sugar. TESCOS, please sort it out, if you label it Watermelon, then it NEEDS to taste like Watermelon.

