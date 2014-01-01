Tesco Fizzy Watermelon Slices 75G

recommended
Could taste a bit stronger but I love them anyway, I only mean to eat one and I eat the whole packet
Tescos cannot flavor anything with watermelon.
Another Watermelon product from Tescos-that tastes nothing like Watermelon, first the Watermelon lollies (tasted of nothing but sugar), then the actual LARGE flavorless Watermelon that came with this shop as-well, and now these Watermelon sweets that taste of just sugar. TESCOS, please sort it out, if you label it Watermelon, then it NEEDS to taste like Watermelon.