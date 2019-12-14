By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Growers Harvest Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

5(1)Write a review
Growers Harvest Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G
£ 0.30
£1.25/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy526kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 438kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • Red kidney beans in water.
  • Farm Grown
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Kidney Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2½ mins, 900W 2 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W).
Stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain before serving.
Time: 4-5 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (120g)
Energy438kJ / 104kcal526kJ / 125kcal
Fat0.6g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate12.8g15.4g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre7.8g9.4g
Protein8.1g9.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Just as expected

5 stars

Just as expected. No difference from the more expensive brands.

