Stockwell & Co Instant Coffee 100G

3.5(17)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Instant Coffee 100G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.70
£0.70/100g

Aldi Price Match

  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Instant coffee.
  • Instant Coffee Blended and roasted by experts Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table at a price that´s always right
  
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Robusta Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Replace cap after opening. Do not carry glass jar by cap.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk and sugar if preferred.

Number of uses

55 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

17 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Thought I'd give it a try. Its really,really, real

1 stars

Thought I'd give it a try. Its really,really, really bad coffee. Coffee in HMP wandsworth is better quality. The only place this belongs is in the bin.

I like the white top better :)

5 stars



WHITE TOP

5 stars

.....but why has this jar got a white top instead of the normal brown one?

Makes a great cup of coffee!

5 stars

This is the best instant coffee I have ever purchased. It's not too strong, but full of flavour - with no nasty aftertaste that some other coffees have. Well Done Tesco!

Good and simple value

4 stars

Very good for the price- a coffee which is pretty standard but does the job. Good for a boost in the morning when all seems bleary. Thankfully I am no fuss-pot when it comes to coffee and i am happy with this product.

Really nice coffee for the price

5 stars

Really nice coffee for the price

Beats other coffees for value

4 stars

Used for years for everyday morning and evening coffee. Very Used to the flavour. Find it excellent for the price. No going back to Nescafe or Tesco classic coffee.

Nice with condensed milk.

4 stars

We've tried all sorts of coffee - cafetiere, percolator, espresso machine etc, but family like this best, with condensed milk. So this is what I buy, it's quick, easy and cheap. What more is there to say?

Cheap, but not nasty - I buy it regularly!

4 stars

I enjoy it and drink it regularly now. No, it's not a top quality and the price reflects that, but for the price it really really is INCREDIBLY good. In my genuine opinion, if you're the sort to snub this and say that it's not good enough for you, then you're the same sort that wouldn't even be prepared to try it! Seriously, it's SO cheap, buy one jar and just try it - I bet you'll stick with it, and that saves some money to buy more things with... If you want a stronger flavour, just add more of it! If it's too bitter, add some sugar... At the end of the day it's down to the maker how it tastes.

Don’t buy!

1 stars

Thought I would give this a go as we’re trying to save money. But you get what you pay for with this! Absolutely disgusting! I think they secretly make this with 97% ash. It tastes no better with sugar. Doesn’t dissolve.

