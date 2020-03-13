Stockwell & Co Instant Coffee 100G

Thought I'd give it a try. Its really,really, real
Thought I'd give it a try. Its really,really, really bad coffee. Coffee in HMP wandsworth is better quality. The only place this belongs is in the bin.
I like the white top better :)
I like the white top better :)
WHITE TOP
.....but why has this jar got a white top instead of the normal brown one?
Makes a great cup of coffee!
This is the best instant coffee I have ever purchased. It's not too strong, but full of flavour - with no nasty aftertaste that some other coffees have. Well Done Tesco!
Good and simple value
Very good for the price- a coffee which is pretty standard but does the job. Good for a boost in the morning when all seems bleary. Thankfully I am no fuss-pot when it comes to coffee and i am happy with this product.
Really nice coffee for the price
Really nice coffee for the price
Beats other coffees for value
Used for years for everyday morning and evening coffee. Very Used to the flavour. Find it excellent for the price. No going back to Nescafe or Tesco classic coffee.
Nice with condensed milk.
We've tried all sorts of coffee - cafetiere, percolator, espresso machine etc, but family like this best, with condensed milk. So this is what I buy, it's quick, easy and cheap. What more is there to say?
Cheap, but not nasty - I buy it regularly!
I enjoy it and drink it regularly now. No, it's not a top quality and the price reflects that, but for the price it really really is INCREDIBLY good. In my genuine opinion, if you're the sort to snub this and say that it's not good enough for you, then you're the same sort that wouldn't even be prepared to try it! Seriously, it's SO cheap, buy one jar and just try it - I bet you'll stick with it, and that saves some money to buy more things with... If you want a stronger flavour, just add more of it! If it's too bitter, add some sugar... At the end of the day it's down to the maker how it tastes.
Don’t buy!
Thought I would give this a go as we’re trying to save money. But you get what you pay for with this! Absolutely disgusting! I think they secretly make this with 97% ash. It tastes no better with sugar. Doesn’t dissolve.