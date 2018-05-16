Growers Harvest Pineapple Pieces In Syrup 540G

- Energy541kJ 127kcal6%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars27.3g30%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 301kJ / 71kcal
Product Description
- Pineapple pieces in light syrup.
- The Grower's Harvest Pineapple Pieces in Light Syrup Harvested and packed when they're at their tastiest
- Farm grown
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Pineapple, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in the Philippines
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Can. Metal widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Drained weight
340g
Net Contents
540g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|301kJ / 71kcal
|541kJ / 127kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|16.8g
|30.2g
|Sugars
|15.2g
|27.3g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019