Growers Harvest Pineapple Pieces In Syrup 540G

Growers Harvest Pineapple Pieces In Syrup 540G
£ 0.65
£1.92/kg
1/3 of a can
  • Energy541kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars27.3g
    30%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 301kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple pieces in light syrup.
  • The Grower's Harvest Pineapple Pieces in Light Syrup Harvested and packed when they're at their tastiest
  • Farm grown
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the Philippines

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Can. Metal widely recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Drained weight

340g

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy301kJ / 71kcal541kJ / 127kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.8g30.2g
Sugars15.2g27.3g
Fibre0.8g1.4g
Protein0.5g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

