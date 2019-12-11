Red's True Bbq Dirty Burger Sauce 290G

Amazing!
Best burger sauce ever.
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Egg Yolk Powder (Egg Yolk, Salt, Maltodextrins), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, English Mustard (Water, Mustard Flour, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Pimento), Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Ground Paprika, Ground Coriander, Onion Powder, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thyme, Oregano, Rosemary, Molasses, Onion, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Garlic, Capsicum Extract, Flavouring, Clove Extract, Garlic Oil
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.For Best Before See Cap
Produced in the UK
290g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|961 kJ
|-
|233 kcal
|Fat
|22.6g
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|2.7g
