By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Red's True Bbq Dirty Burger Sauce 290G

5(1)Write a review
Red's True Bbq Dirty Burger Sauce 290G
£ 1.50
£0.52/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mild Spiced Sauce, with Herbs
  • Heavenly with
  • ...anything that needs a cool flavour-packed punch. Amen.
  • Bless your bun
  • A divine revelation
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Egg Yolk Powder (Egg Yolk, Salt, Maltodextrins), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, English Mustard (Water, Mustard Flour, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Pimento), Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Ground Paprika, Ground Coriander, Onion Powder, Ground Fennel, Ground Ginger, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thyme, Oregano, Rosemary, Molasses, Onion, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Garlic, Capsicum Extract, Flavouring, Clove Extract, Garlic Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.For Best Before See Cap

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Red's authentic flavour: Taste and be saved!
  • To worship: Baptise your burgers, fries or BBQ meats for a cooling flavour-packed hit. Amen.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • All About Food Ltd.,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd.,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 961 kJ
-233 kcal
Fat 22.6g
of which saturates 1.8g
Carbohydrate 4.2g
of which sugars 1.2g
Fibre 3.4g
Protein 1.6g
Salt 2.7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing!

5 stars

Best burger sauce ever.

Usually bought next

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Reds Kansas City Bbq Sauce 320G

£ 1.50
£4.69/kg

Offer

Tesco 10 Mild Cheese Slices 200G

£ 0.90
£4.50/kg

Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Steak Burgers 454G

£ 3.00
£6.61/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here