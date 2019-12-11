Nando's Perinaise Sauce 465G

Product Description
- Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayonnaise
- Nando's famous peri-peri subtly blended with creamy mayonnaise now supersized!
- The creaminess of a mayonnaise.
- The spiciness of Peri-Peri.
- The tingly taste of perfection.
- Now big enough to match your hunger (and you family's and your friend's, even the whole neighbourhood's).
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients
- Made from free-range eggs
- Loved everywhere
- No artificial colourants or flavourings
- Gluten free
- Kosher - KLBD
- Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Pack size: 465g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Sugar, Vinegar (Distilled Vinegar, Cider Vinegar), Corn Starch, Egg and Egg Yolks, Salt, Medium Peri-Peri Sauce (Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion, Salt, Lemon, Sunflower Seed Oil, Spices, Green Chilli, Garlic, Stabilisers [Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract]), Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard, White and Black Pepper), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Mustard
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle
Produce of
Born in Southern Africa. Produced in the Netherlands
Number of uses
Servings per bottle 31, Serving size 15 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Importer address
- All About Food.,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food.,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
- nandos.co.uk/sauces
Net Contents
465g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per serving
|Energy
|1277 kJ/309kcal
|192 kJ/46kcal
|Total Fat
|28 g
|4.2 g
|of which saturates
|2 g
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|13 g
|2 g
|of which sugars
|9.8 g
|1.5 g
|Protein
|0.3 g
|0.05 g
|Salt
|2.8 g
|0.42 g
