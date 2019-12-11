By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nando's Perinaise Sauce 465G

Nando's Perinaise Sauce 465G
£ 3.00
£0.65/100g

Product Description

  • Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayonnaise
  • Nando's famous peri-peri subtly blended with creamy mayonnaise now supersized!
  • The creaminess of a mayonnaise.
  • The spiciness of Peri-Peri.
  • The tingly taste of perfection.
  • Now big enough to match your hunger (and you family's and your friend's, even the whole neighbourhood's).
  • Love your Perinaise?
  • Why not try one of these, too?
  • Nando's Peri-Peri Sauce Mild
  • Nando's Peri-Peri Sauce Medium
  • Nando's Peri-Peri Sauce Hot
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients
  • Made from free-range eggs
  • Loved everywhere
  • No artificial colourants or flavourings
  • Gluten free
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Pack size: 465g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Sugar, Vinegar (Distilled Vinegar, Cider Vinegar), Corn Starch, Egg and Egg Yolks, Salt, Medium Peri-Peri Sauce (Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion, Salt, Lemon, Sunflower Seed Oil, Spices, Green Chilli, Garlic, Stabilisers [Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract]), Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard, White and Black Pepper), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle

Produce of

Born in Southern Africa. Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Servings per bottle 31, Serving size 15 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Importer address

  • All About Food.,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food.,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk
  • nandos.co.uk/sauces

Net Contents

465g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper serving
Energy 1277 kJ/309kcal192 kJ/46kcal
Total Fat 28 g4.2 g
of which saturates 2 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate 13 g2 g
of which sugars 9.8 g1.5 g
Protein 0.3 g0.05 g
Salt 2.8 g0.42 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

