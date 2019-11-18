By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Drizzle With Balsamic Vinegar 215Ml

1.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Drizzle With Balsamic Vinegar 215Ml
£ 1.50
£0.70/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy116kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 776kJ / 183kcal

Product Description

  • Drizzle with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 'Aceto Balsamico di Modena PGI'.
  • MADE IN ITALY Made with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena for rich sweetness. Swirl onto your strawberries for a new fresh & exciting taste or try it on baked sweet potatoes with shredded Parmigiano Reggiano.
  • MADE IN ITALY Carefully blended for rich sweetness
  • Carefully blended for rich sweetness
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 215ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aceto Balsamico Di Modena PGI (61%) (Wine Vinegar (Sulphite), Cooked Grape Must (Sulphite)), Cooked Grape Must (Sulphite), Sugar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 14 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

215ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy776kJ / 183kcal116kJ / 27kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate44.4g6.7g
Sugars44.4g6.7g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein0.7g0.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 14 servings.--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful!

1 stars

Bring back the Balsamic Glaze! Somethings are just too good to be messed with!

There's nothing "drizzley".........

1 stars

There's nothing "drizzley" about this balsamic Vinegar! Once you've fought with the black plastic covering the lid, the contents don't rush to meet your awaiting food - in fact it refuses to show its face! Now in the bottle bin with the contents intact.

Avoid - they’ve ruined a great thing

1 stars

What a shame to change the old recipe Glaze, which I’d loved for years to this awful rubbish.

Avoid- recipe has changed! yuk

1 stars

disgusting i hate it. had the previous one for years and it was great! this one is like a gel and tastes only of vinegar. like thickened up gel vinegar.please Avoid

Just plain awful!

1 stars

This is awful!!! What happened to the Balsamic Glaze you used to make that was lovely. This however is just plain terrible. You have made a huge mistake putting this product on your shelves. I just don’t understand!

An awful replacement for the previous 'Glaze'!

1 stars

Since the Glaze has been replaced with this Drizzle - the taste is awful. Not at all similar which is such a shame. The previous glaze was really the best for it's price out of all the supermarkets, but now that Tesco's 'Drizzle' has replaced their 'Glaze' - we won't be buying it again.

Transformed the rocket salad to a Pro Salad. Great

5 stars

Transformed the rocket salad to a Pro Salad. Great balsamic dressing

