Tesco Drizzle With Balsamic Vinegar 215Ml

Awful!
Bring back the Balsamic Glaze! Somethings are just too good to be messed with!
There's nothing "drizzley".........
There's nothing "drizzley" about this balsamic Vinegar! Once you've fought with the black plastic covering the lid, the contents don't rush to meet your awaiting food - in fact it refuses to show its face! Now in the bottle bin with the contents intact.
Avoid - they’ve ruined a great thing
What a shame to change the old recipe Glaze, which I’d loved for years to this awful rubbish.
Avoid- recipe has changed! yuk
disgusting i hate it. had the previous one for years and it was great! this one is like a gel and tastes only of vinegar. like thickened up gel vinegar.please Avoid
Just plain awful!
This is awful!!! What happened to the Balsamic Glaze you used to make that was lovely. This however is just plain terrible. You have made a huge mistake putting this product on your shelves. I just don’t understand!
An awful replacement for the previous 'Glaze'!
Since the Glaze has been replaced with this Drizzle - the taste is awful. Not at all similar which is such a shame. The previous glaze was really the best for it's price out of all the supermarkets, but now that Tesco's 'Drizzle' has replaced their 'Glaze' - we won't be buying it again.
Transformed the rocket salad to a Pro Salad. Great
Transformed the rocket salad to a Pro Salad. Great balsamic dressing