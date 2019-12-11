By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Milk Chocolate 360G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Galaxy Milk Chocolate 360G
£ 2.50
£0.69/100g

Offer

5x = 25g
  • Energy569kJ 136kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2275kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate.
  • Perfect for Gifting - Galaxy Smooth and Creamy Milk Chocolate is a delicious and indulgent treat that can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, lovingly created to melt in your mouth.
  • Galaxy® Choose Pleasure™ Since 2010, all of Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate bars across the UK & Ireland have carried the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal. This certification programme helps thousands of farmers around the world gain the tools and techniques necessary to protect wildlife, the environment and the rights and welfare of their workers and families - now and for future generations.
  • So, when you next sit down and relax into your moment of indulgence, Galaxy might just bring an even bigger smile to your face.
  • This generous 360g block is perfect for gifting to friends and family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~ 14, Portion size: 25g

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
Energy 2275kJ569kJ (7%)
-545kcal136kcal (7%)
Fat 32g8.1g (12%)
of which saturates 20g4.9g (25%)
Carbohydrate 56g14g (5%)
of which sugars 55g14g (16%)
Protein 6.8g1.7g (3%)
Salt 0.30g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely smooth taste

5 stars

Lovely chocolate. I changed to this when Cadbury’s ruined their chocolate with their new recipe. It’s great on muffins, makes great cornflake cakes and cheesecakes. Of course you can’t beat eating it on its own with a nice cuppa.

