By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Jaffa Cakes Twin Pack 282G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Jaffa Cakes Twin Pack 282G
£ 1.00
£0.36/100g
One jaffa cake
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1637kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • Soft-baked cakes and an orange centre, coated in dark chocolate.
  • SPONGY & FRUITY Soft baked cake and a zingy orange centre, coated in rich dark chocolate. Our bakers have been baking biscuits in Britain for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • SPONGY & FRUITY Soft baked cake and a zingy orange centre, coated in rich dark chocolate.
  • Pack size: 282G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (22%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice (1%), Gelling Agents (Pectin, Citric Acid), Humectant (Glycerine), Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Processing Aid (Calcium Chloride, Sorbitan Monolaurate, Sodium Hydroxide), Release Agent(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Soya Lecithins), Wheat Bran.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 24 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

282g (2 x 141g e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne jaffa cake (12g)
Energy1637kJ / 388kcal196kJ / 47kcal
Fat9.4g1.1g
Saturates5.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate70.0g8.4g
Sugars51.5g6.2g
Fibre2.2g0.3g
Protein4.7g0.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 24 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty and dairy free too!

5 stars

Really tasty and dairy free too!

Usually bought next

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300G

£ 0.60
£0.20/100g

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.37
£0.09/100g

Fox's Party Rings Biscuits 125G

£ 0.50
£0.40/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here