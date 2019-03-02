Tesco Jaffa Cakes Twin Pack 282G

Really tasty and dairy free too!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1637kJ / 388kcal
INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (22%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice (1%), Gelling Agents (Pectin, Citric Acid), Humectant (Glycerine), Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Processing Aid (Calcium Chloride, Sorbitan Monolaurate, Sodium Hydroxide), Release Agent(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Soya Lecithins), Wheat Bran.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
approx. 24 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
282g (2 x 141g e)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One jaffa cake (12g)
|Energy
|1637kJ / 388kcal
|196kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|70.0g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|51.5g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.7g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 24 servings.
|-
|-
