Tesco Jaffa Cakes 141G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1637kJ / 388kcal
Product Description
- Soft-baked cakes and an orange centre, coated in dark chocolate.
- Spongy and Fruity. Soft baked cake and a zingy orange centre, coated in rich dark chocolate. Our bakers have been baking biscuits in Britain for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
- Pack size: 141g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (22%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice (1%), Gelling Agents (Pectin, Citric Acid), Humectant (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Processing Aid (Calcium Chloride, Sorbitan Monolaurate, Sodium Hydroxide), Release Agent(Processing Aid (Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Lecithins)), Wheat Bran.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain milk.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Approx. 12 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
141g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One jaffa cake (12g)
|Energy
|1637kJ / 388kcal
|196kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|70.0g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|51.5g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.7g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 12 servings.
|-
|-
