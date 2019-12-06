Ms Molly's White Chocolate Bar 100G

Hidden Gem
For the price paid you would expect this to be only good for cooking, but no I can sit and snack on this no problem at all, hidden gem for the cost.
SCRUMPTIOUS
This chocolate is as good as any top brand ive ever tasted and its an absolute bargain.
Quality at knock down price.
Up there with the best.
Scrumptious
One of the best taste of chocolate ever.
Gritty
The idea that this is “white chocolate” is fairly laughable. Awful, awful texture. Honestly a small milkybar is better value than this.
Very good white choc
Tastes like cadburys dream white chocolate, very nice , kids love it.
Good value
Not bad. Good value.
Lovely chocolate
Loved the taste. Very impressed
low quality cheap chocolate
low quality chocolate for low price good for eating but not for giving as a gift .
Creamy white chocolate
This is as good as any of the leading brands white chocolate but at a fraction of the price.