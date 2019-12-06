By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's White Chocolate Bar 100G

4(14)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

1/5 of a bar
  • Energy459kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2296kJ / 550kcal

Product Description

  • White chocolate.
  • Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter. No artificial flavours We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts and other nuts and hazelnut. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a bar (20g)
Energy2296kJ / 550kcal459kJ / 110kcal
Fat31.9g6.4g
Saturates19.6g3.9g
Carbohydrate59.5g11.9g
Sugars59.4g11.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein6.1g1.2g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Hidden Gem

5 stars

For the price paid you would expect this to be only good for cooking, but no I can sit and snack on this no problem at all, hidden gem for the cost.

SCRUMPTIOUS

5 stars

This chocolate is as good as any top brand ive ever tasted and its an absolute bargain.

Quality at knock down price.

5 stars

Up there with the best.

Scrumptious

5 stars

One of the best taste of chocolate ever.

Gritty

1 stars

The idea that this is “white chocolate” is fairly laughable. Awful, awful texture. Honestly a small milkybar is better value than this.

Very good white choc

5 stars

Tastes like cadburys dream white chocolate, very nice , kids love it.

Good value

4 stars

Not bad. Good value.

Lovely chocolate

5 stars

Loved the taste. Very impressed

low quality cheap chocolate

3 stars

low quality chocolate for low price good for eating but not for giving as a gift .

Creamy white chocolate

5 stars

This is as good as any of the leading brands white chocolate but at a fraction of the price.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

