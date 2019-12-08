By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Chocolate Bar 200G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco White Chocolate Bar 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
1/7 of a bar
  • Energy705kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars15.4g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2431kJ / 583kcal

Product Description

  • White chocolate.
  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • SMOOTH & CREAMY Specially blended milky sweet squares, perfect for sharing
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Cream (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain wheat, peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2431kJ / 583kcal705kJ / 169kcal
Fat38.0g11.0g
Saturates24.0g7.0g
Carbohydrate53.0g15.4g
Sugars53.0g15.4g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein6.8g2.0g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

My favourite

5 stars

Gorgeous creamy white chocolate. Not worth buying the cooking version as this is so much nicer. Dare I say I prefer it to the leading brand?

Delicious doesn't last too long once opened.

5 stars

I love this White chocolate...so creamy and tasty...I personally think its better than the Milky Bar kids....Great price for å 200g bar and å good long best before date so can stock up.

Delicious white chocolate.

5 stars

Delicious white chocolate.

baking uses

5 stars

Used it for coating cakes and cookies, just fine,no issues

Mediocre

1 stars

Not very good. It is not a patch on the Rain Forest Alliance White Chocolate that you recently discontinued. That had a taste unlike any other white chocolate which I loved. Any plans to bring that one back would be music to my ears and tastebuds.

