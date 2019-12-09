Ms Molly's Chewy Caramel Wafer Biscuits 142G

Good value and enjoyavle
Not as good as the old Tesco ones, but a lot better than the well known make ones, don’t know if I can name them, tunnocks,which are over sweet and horrid.. I enjoy these though they are still pretty good
Very good chewy
Very good chewy
Light and tasty
Only 88 calories, so a nice light chocolatey treat.
Unpleasant taste
Sorry to say but these are really not nice at all! They are a very skinny version of the ones Tesco used to sell under their own brand - the chocolate is over sweet, the caramel is just strange, and the wafer is powdery and unpleasant. Please, can you go back to the Tesco brand one?
AWFUL
Not a patch on the Tesco chewy caramel wafer that it seems to have replaced . Will not be buying this again