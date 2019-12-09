By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Chewy Caramel Wafer Biscuits 142G

3(5)Write a review
£ 0.85
£0.60/100g
One bar
  • Energy369kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2051kJ / 489kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate coated caramel wafer bars
  • WELCOME TO Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter. No artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 142g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (47%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Caramel (34%) [Glucose, Invert Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Condensed Milk, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Flour, Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

142g e (8 x 17.8g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (18g)
Energy2051kJ / 489kcal369kJ / 88kcal
Fat21.6g3.9g
Saturates13.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate66.5g12.0g
Sugars44.7g8.0g
Fibre2.0g0.4g
Protein6.2g1.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value and enjoyavle

4 stars

Not as good as the old Tesco ones, but a lot better than the well known make ones, don’t know if I can name them, tunnocks,which are over sweet and horrid.. I enjoy these though they are still pretty good

Very good chewy

5 stars

Very good chewy

Light and tasty

5 stars

Only 88 calories, so a nice light chocolatey treat.

Unpleasant taste

1 stars

Sorry to say but these are really not nice at all! They are a very skinny version of the ones Tesco used to sell under their own brand - the chocolate is over sweet, the caramel is just strange, and the wafer is powdery and unpleasant. Please, can you go back to the Tesco brand one?

AWFUL

1 stars

Not a patch on the Tesco chewy caramel wafer that it seems to have replaced . Will not be buying this again

