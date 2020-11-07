By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Plain Chocolate Bar 100G

4.4(22)Write a review
£ 0.30
1/6 of a bar
  • Energy368kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2167kJ / 520kcal

Product Description

  • Plain chocolate
  • Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter No artificial flavours We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring. 

Plain Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 49% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. May contain peanut and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2167kJ / 520kcal368kJ / 88kcal
Fat31.0g5.3g
Saturates19.0g3.2g
Carbohydrate51.0g8.7g
Sugars51.0g8.7g
Fibre7.0g1.2g
Protein5.7g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

22 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Tested delicious and the price was very good

5 stars

Tested delicious and the price was very good

eating naturally on its own

4 stars

eating naturally on its own

Great dark chocolate

5 stars

As a kid I preferred Bornville Dark chocolate but that was only 30 % Coco Solid. As I grew older I preferred a 70 % Coco Solid one so bought smaller bars. I ordered this companies Milk Chocolate for my neighbour but they were out of stock so substituted with this one? 50 % Coco Solids so I was doubtful about it? When I tried it I found it to be a very nice chocolate bar for eating and at a good price. Only wish is that they did a smaller bar as this size it a little to big for me for a single sitting. Andy C

Use for cooking over eating

3 stars

Bought this to try in replacement of the usual Milk Chocolate Ms Molly's bar, taste profile isn't particularly for me but I could imagine its use in cooking is a lot more suitable.

No soya! Made my own fruit & nut chocolate.

5 stars

Most chocolate bars contain soya lecithins. Being soya intolerant and missing fruit and nut chocolate, I decided to make my own. I enjoy Ms Molly's milk and plain chocolate bars anyway, and what fantastic value. This worked for me - you might like to vary it:- Prepare a space in your freezer for your chocolate mould or baking sheet to sit level. Prepare moulds or put a sheet of baking parchment onto a baking sheet. Get everything to hand so you can work quickly. Melt 2 bars of plain chocolate and 1 bar of milk chocolate (or whatever ratio you prefer) in a bowl in the microwave on low setting. Remove from microwave and stir to ensure no lumps remain. Quickly add about 100g whole blanched almonds and about the same volume of raisins (remove any stalks first). Stir briefly to thoroughly coat the nuts and fruit with the chocolate. Tip the whole lot out into prepared moulds or onto the parchment lined baking sheet. Transfer straight to the freezer (yes, the freezer not the fridge) and leave it for about an hour. Remove from freezer, cut into chunks if required, transfer chunks to an airtight tin. Store the tin in the fridge. Should last for ages but I'm afraid it was too delicious so it didn't last long! Next I am going to try crispy rice cereal or tiny chunks of biscuit and raisins.

good quality, good price and good to eat

5 stars

good quality, good price and good to eat

great taste great price

5 stars

great taste great price

Good for eating/great for cooking

4 stars

Is it the best dark chocolate I've ever had? Well, no, but then for 30p a bar, I would expect it to be. On the other hand it isn't too 'cheap' tasting either. It makes excellent cooking chocolate for a fraction of the price of the 'real stuff' too.

No

2 stars

Tastes like Easter Egg chocolate! It's going in the bin!

To much sugar! And why is there milk powder in thi

1 stars

To much sugar! And why is there milk powder in this dark chocolate? Obviously to make it cheaper, but it's horrible. Low prices should not mean terrible quality.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

