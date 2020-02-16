Ms Molly's Milk Chocolate Bar 100G

Agree with others - 30p WOW! Tesco - do not chang
Agree with others - 30p WOW! Tesco - do not change the recipe b/c you have fans. I will buy again as long as I can portion out 40g a time. Otherwise I have to buy the pre-packed bars to stop over-eating it!!
I like this chocolate it's not to thick and these Molly's products are fine and nicely priced
Can it be used melted at chocolate fountains?
Excellent
Very very good. Doubt you could tell the difference between Molly's and Cadbury.
Super flavour at economy price ....done ms molly chocolate amongst the more expensive brands ....and found it to be every good as products costing considerably more .....will be heading to Tesco soon for some more .....👍😉
Absolutely delicious Thoroughly enjoy tesco own premium lager After a delicious roast chicken, large, cooked from tesco then a up of tea and a bar of two of ms mollys Happy days :) 💜
Great Tasting Chocolate
Great tasting chocolate. Best around for 30p
Good value
Not bad. Very good value.
Put me down for this one!
Ever since the big brands started putting their prices up whilst reducing the weight Ive tried all sorts of bars. The price of this one left me sceptical about the taste. I half expected the worst but surprise! . . . . . . . it really does compare with the big names. In fact, for creaminess, Id say I would be hard pressed to distinguish between the two if side by side. This bar is in my grocery shop every week. A bargain at this price for 100g too!
This chocolate is amazing in cooking but also it’s quiet nice as a chocolate bar to eat as a treat.