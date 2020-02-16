By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ms Molly's Milk Chocolate Bar 100G

5(12)Write a review
Ms Molly's Milk Chocolate Bar 100G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.30
£0.30/100g

Aldi Price Match

Product Description

  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product.
  • For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • Treat store
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Agree with others - 30p WOW! Tesco - do not chang

5 stars

Agree with others - 30p WOW! Tesco - do not change the recipe b/c you have fans. I will buy again as long as I can portion out 40g a time. Otherwise I have to buy the pre-packed bars to stop over-eating it!!

I like this chocolate it's not to thick and these

5 stars

I like this chocolate it's not to thick and these Molly's products are fine and nicely priced

Can it be used at chocolate fountains?

5 stars

Can it be used melted at chocolate fountains?

Excellent

5 stars

Very very good. Doubt you could tell the difference between Molly's and Cadbury.

Super flavour at economy price

5 stars

Super flavour at economy price ....done ms molly chocolate amongst the more expensive brands ....and found it to be every good as products costing considerably more .....will be heading to Tesco soon for some more .....👍😉

Absolutely delicious Thoroughly enjoy tesco own pr

5 stars

Absolutely delicious Thoroughly enjoy tesco own premium lager After a delicious roast chicken, large, cooked from tesco then a up of tea and a bar of two of ms mollys Happy days :) 💜

Great Tasting Chocolate

5 stars

Great tasting chocolate. Best around for 30p

Good value

4 stars

Not bad. Very good value.

Put me down for this one!

5 stars

Ever since the big brands started putting their prices up whilst reducing the weight Ive tried all sorts of bars. The price of this one left me sceptical about the taste. I half expected the worst but surprise! . . . . . . . it really does compare with the big names. In fact, for creaminess, Id say I would be hard pressed to distinguish between the two if side by side. This bar is in my grocery shop every week. A bargain at this price for 100g too!

This chocolate is amazing in cooking but also it’s

5 stars

This chocolate is amazing in cooking but also it’s quiet nice as a chocolate bar to eat as a treat.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Ms Molly's White Chocolate Bar 100G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.30
£0.30/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits 300G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.42
£0.14/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Rice Snaps Cereal 375G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.79
£0.21/100g

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here