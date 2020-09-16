By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fruit & Nut Milk Chocolate 200G

3.7(7)Write a review
Tesco Fruit & Nut Milk Chocolate 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
1/7 of a bar
  • Energy638kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars13.4g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200kJ / 528kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with raisins and whole almonds.
  • SWEET & NUTTY Specially blended with raisins and whole almonds, perfect for sharing
  • SWEET & NUTTY Specially blended with raisins and whole almonds, perfect for sharing
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Raisins (16%), Cocoa ButterƗ, Almonds (11%), Cocoa MassƗ, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

ƗRainforest Alliance Certified™

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2200kJ / 528kcal638kJ / 153kcal
Fat32.6g9.5g
Saturates16.6g4.8g
Carbohydrate47.4g13.7g
Sugars46.2g13.4g
Fibre2.5g0.7g
Protein9.9g2.9g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Brilliant. Full nuts and large fruit! Far better t

5 stars

Brilliant. Full nuts and large fruit! Far better than the modern Cadbury bars.

Yeah me no likey

1 stars

Yeah me no likey

Delicious

5 stars

The chocolate is wonderfully creamy and it has lots of fruit and nuts throughout. Certainly as good as branded equivalents and so good I can eat a whole bar to myself!! Brilliant value for money and more than satisfies my sweet tooth.

Plenty of good quality whole almonds and fruit, wo

5 stars

Plenty of good quality whole almonds and fruit, would prefer chocolate a bit less sweet. Good value.

Very good chocolate

5 stars

Very nice chocolate. Better than I was expecting

One of very few PALM OIL FREE bars

3 stars

One of very few chocolate bars of this type that don't have palm oil in. This is the main reason I chose this over traditional brands such as cadbury etc who still put palm oil in so many of their products. Taste is quite acceptable. Well done Tesco for keeping palm oil out of products and helping reduce the impact on endangered species.

not as nice as the other tesco fruit and nut bar t

2 stars

not as nice as the other tesco fruit and nut bar that was stocked previously

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Dark Chocolate Bar 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here