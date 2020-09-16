Tesco Fruit & Nut Milk Chocolate 200G

Brilliant. Full nuts and large fruit! Far better t
Brilliant. Full nuts and large fruit! Far better than the modern Cadbury bars.
Yeah me no likey
Delicious
The chocolate is wonderfully creamy and it has lots of fruit and nuts throughout. Certainly as good as branded equivalents and so good I can eat a whole bar to myself!! Brilliant value for money and more than satisfies my sweet tooth.
Plenty of good quality whole almonds and fruit, would prefer chocolate a bit less sweet. Good value.
Very good chocolate
Very nice chocolate. Better than I was expecting
One of very few PALM OIL FREE bars
One of very few chocolate bars of this type that don't have palm oil in. This is the main reason I chose this over traditional brands such as cadbury etc who still put palm oil in so many of their products. Taste is quite acceptable. Well done Tesco for keeping palm oil out of products and helping reduce the impact on endangered species.
not as nice as the other tesco fruit and nut bar that was stocked previously