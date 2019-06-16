By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Nut Milk Chocolate Bar 200G

Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
1/7 of a bar
  • Energy712kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars11.1g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2454kJ / 590kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with whole hazelnuts.
  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • RICH & NUTTY Specially blended milky squares with whole hazelnuts, perfect for sharing
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Hazelnuts (22%), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 31% minimum, Milk solids 31% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain wheat. Also, may contain wheat., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2454kJ / 590kcal712kJ / 171kcal
Fat41.4g12.0g
Saturates18.1g5.2g
Carbohydrate41.9g12.2g
Sugars38.4g11.1g
Fibre2.9g0.8g
Protein11.0g3.2g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Full of nuts!

5 stars

super bar of chocolate..loads of hazelnuts and so much better than the cadburys bar which skimps on the nuts and the tesco one is half the price! bye cadburys

Perfected by Tesco

5 stars

Better than leading brand,So nutty,In every cube of chocolate there was a hazelnut,Lovely.

First Class

5 stars

The nicest nut chocolate I have ever tasted and full of nuts, would highly recommend it. Excellent price to top it all. My downfall I am afraid as I am diabetic!!!

Excellent chocolate and lots of nuts

5 stars

Excellent chocolate and lots of nuts

i'm so glad its back

5 stars

this chocolate is very like the dutch milk chocolate it is very very nice

