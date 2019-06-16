Tesco Whole Nut Milk Chocolate Bar 200G

Full of nuts!
super bar of chocolate..loads of hazelnuts and so much better than the cadburys bar which skimps on the nuts and the tesco one is half the price! bye cadburys
Perfected by Tesco
Better than leading brand,So nutty,In every cube of chocolate there was a hazelnut,Lovely.
First Class
The nicest nut chocolate I have ever tasted and full of nuts, would highly recommend it. Excellent price to top it all. My downfall I am afraid as I am diabetic!!!
Excellent chocolate and lots of nuts
i'm so glad its back
this chocolate is very like the dutch milk chocolate it is very very nice