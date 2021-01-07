By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milk Chocolate Bar 200G

4.7(14)Write a review
Tesco Milk Chocolate Bar 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
1/7 of a bar
  • Energy679kJ 163kcal
    8%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars13.9g
    15%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2341kJ / 562kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate.
  SILKY & SMOOTH Specially blended milky squares, perfect for sharing.
  • SILKY & SMOOTH Specially blended milky squares, perfect for sharing.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa ButterƗ, Cocoa MassƗ, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

ƗRainforest Alliance Certified™

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2341kJ / 562kcal679kJ / 163kcal
Fat36.0g10.4g
Saturates22.0g6.4g
Carbohydrate49.0g14.2g
Sugars48.0g13.9g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein9.9g2.9g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

14 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Disappointing

2 stars

Lacks a "real" chocolate taste you find in Wairose own label Belgian choc bar or the M & S similar one, unfortuantely.

Really good value for money, most enjoyable!

5 stars

Really good value for money, most enjoyable!

Gorgeous, silky, creamy, smooth. Not too much suga

5 stars

Gorgeous, silky, creamy, smooth. Not too much sugar. Plenty of cocoa solids - 31%. Good stuff.

My very favourite chocolate bar. Far better than

5 stars

My very favourite chocolate bar. Far better than any of the well known branded products and at such a reasonable price.

This has to be one of the best own label chocolate

5 stars

This has to be one of the best own label chocolate from a retailer. It's a bit Galaxy like but not as sweet. New favourite.

Good value and no palm oil

5 stars

At last a chocolate bar that is made as it should be - with cocoa butter - not full of palm oil.

You should try this

5 stars

I am mad about chocolate and this one is one of the best. It's creamy and not as sweet as galaxy but pretty close. This is my new favourite. Another good thing, each bar has 7 rows of 4 very generous squares of chocolate so if you need to ration the chocolate you can have a row each day for a week. You should try this bar. It's a winner.

Perfect milk chocolate

5 stars

Perfect milk chocolate...smooth, creamy, melts in the mouth, good size bar, lovely thick chunks and excellent value for money. Please don't ever change the recipe or anything about this chocolate Tesco, you nailed it.

Naturally delicious

5 stars

I ate it to satisfy my wish for this particular chocolate, that I find delicious. It has more natural taste than some other choc bars and is not too sweet.

Everyone should try it

5 stars

Glad we found this. Goodbye Cadbury.

