Tesco Milk Chocolate Bar 200G

Disappointing
Lacks a "real" chocolate taste you find in Wairose own label Belgian choc bar or the M & S similar one, unfortuantely.
Really good value for money, most enjoyable!
Really good value for money, most enjoyable!
Gorgeous, silky, creamy, smooth. Not too much suga
Gorgeous, silky, creamy, smooth. Not too much sugar. Plenty of cocoa solids - 31%. Good stuff.
My very favourite chocolate bar. Far better than
My very favourite chocolate bar. Far better than any of the well known branded products and at such a reasonable price.
This has to be one of the best own label chocolate
This has to be one of the best own label chocolate from a retailer. It's a bit Galaxy like but not as sweet. New favourite.
Good value and no palm oil
At last a chocolate bar that is made as it should be - with cocoa butter - not full of palm oil.
You should try this
I am mad about chocolate and this one is one of the best. It's creamy and not as sweet as galaxy but pretty close. This is my new favourite. Another good thing, each bar has 7 rows of 4 very generous squares of chocolate so if you need to ration the chocolate you can have a row each day for a week. You should try this bar. It's a winner.
Perfect milk chocolate
Perfect milk chocolate...smooth, creamy, melts in the mouth, good size bar, lovely thick chunks and excellent value for money. Please don't ever change the recipe or anything about this chocolate Tesco, you nailed it.
Naturally delicious
I ate it to satisfy my wish for this particular chocolate, that I find delicious. It has more natural taste than some other choc bars and is not too sweet.
Everyone should try it
Glad we found this. Goodbye Cadbury.