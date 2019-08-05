By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Intense Dark Chocolate Bar 100G

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Intense Dark Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
1/5 bar
  • Energy484kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2421kJ / 585kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with 85% cocoa solids.
  • RICH & LUXURIOUS Skilfully blended with 85% cocoa for an intense taste Our chocolatiers, based in the north of France, source rich cocoa directly from Rainforest Alliance certified farms in the Ivory Coast and Ecuador. Drawing on over 40 years of experience, they perfectly blend this cocoa with high quality ingredients to create rich, decadent chocolate bars. We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 85% minimum.

We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. for more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, peanuts and other nuts and hazelnut. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Paper widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a bar (20g)
Energy2421kJ / 585kcal484kJ / 117kcal
Fat47.0g9.4g
Saturates29.0g5.8g
Carbohydrate22.0g4.4g
Sugars15.0g3.0g
Fibre14.7g2.9g
Protein11.2g2.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I will stick to Bournville thanks.

1 stars

Yuck! First time in 70 years I have thrown chocolate in the bin, if you fancy eating raw cocoa powder this is for you! I love dark chocolate but this is awful!

Love darn chocolate but this is exceptioal

5 stars

Love darn chocolate but this is exceptioal

Amazing

5 stars

Amazing, Just the right amount of cocoa. And for such an amazing price!

Excellent contraception. Richer than Alan Sugar

2 stars

So, I just wanted a nice bar of chocolate to melt down and dip my sweet sumptuous strawberries and perhaps use in the bedroom. After 3 minutes sweating over a hot stove the chocolate was looking dark, rich and ready for dipping. I plucked a strawberry from a bowl and dipped it in the rich chocolate, hoping for a contrasting explosion of flavour and sweetness. Instead I experienced the Sahara desert, my mouth dried up, I was gasping for water and struggling to breath. The delicious strawberry had been overpowered by the intensely rich melted chocolate, and worse was to come when my intention to drizzle the chocolate on my partner changed from a fantasy to a nightmare. In hindsight, a milkier chocolate like a galaxy is more suitable for that scenario, and needless to say it was an early night for me :( Given the above, a perfectly suitable bar if you intend on one small square at a time, perhaps after dinner.

Bring back the old recipe

1 stars

Horrible taste - bring back the old recipe!

Up amongst with the best

5 stars

I just eat it, rationing myself to a max of two squares at a time. I almost went bananas when I found this high percentage cocao bar had disappeared from the shelves as it is the only chocolate that I can fit into my diabetic eating regime. I cannot put into words my relief when I discovered that it had returned, newly packaged.

Quality bar but without flavour of its predecessor

4 stars

Has the same specifications of the 85% cocoa bar withdrawn not so long ago (5 stars). The only difference is that this reincarnation lacks the distinct flavour of its predecessor. Nevertheless, a quality chocolate. Would like to see the original back on sale however.

