Tesco Intense Dark Chocolate Bar 100G

I will stick to Bournville thanks.
Yuck! First time in 70 years I have thrown chocolate in the bin, if you fancy eating raw cocoa powder this is for you! I love dark chocolate but this is awful!
Love darn chocolate but this is exceptioal
Amazing
Amazing, Just the right amount of cocoa. And for such an amazing price!
Excellent contraception. Richer than Alan Sugar
So, I just wanted a nice bar of chocolate to melt down and dip my sweet sumptuous strawberries and perhaps use in the bedroom. After 3 minutes sweating over a hot stove the chocolate was looking dark, rich and ready for dipping. I plucked a strawberry from a bowl and dipped it in the rich chocolate, hoping for a contrasting explosion of flavour and sweetness. Instead I experienced the Sahara desert, my mouth dried up, I was gasping for water and struggling to breath. The delicious strawberry had been overpowered by the intensely rich melted chocolate, and worse was to come when my intention to drizzle the chocolate on my partner changed from a fantasy to a nightmare. In hindsight, a milkier chocolate like a galaxy is more suitable for that scenario, and needless to say it was an early night for me :( Given the above, a perfectly suitable bar if you intend on one small square at a time, perhaps after dinner.
Bring back the old recipe
Horrible taste - bring back the old recipe!
Up amongst with the best
I just eat it, rationing myself to a max of two squares at a time. I almost went bananas when I found this high percentage cocao bar had disappeared from the shelves as it is the only chocolate that I can fit into my diabetic eating regime. I cannot put into words my relief when I discovered that it had returned, newly packaged.
Quality bar but without flavour of its predecessor
Has the same specifications of the 85% cocoa bar withdrawn not so long ago (5 stars). The only difference is that this reincarnation lacks the distinct flavour of its predecessor. Nevertheless, a quality chocolate. Would like to see the original back on sale however.