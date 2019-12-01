Tesco Classic 74% Dark Chocolate 100G

This chocolate is excellent. Great depth. Quality
This chocolate is excellent. Great depth. Quality is equivalent to Lindt 70% coco and with less sugar in this Tesco version!
Very nice chocolate, this is the only bar i have found in Tescos that doesn’t contain Milk and Soya/ soya lectins.
Good quality very tasty.
Excellent quality
Dark rich delicious chocolate. Much cheaper than the leading brands, and tastes as good.
Delicious chocolate - rich and just the right amount of sweetness to make it satisfying. And the price is a steal!