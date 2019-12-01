By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic 74% Dark Chocolate 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
1/5 of a bar
  • Energy466kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2328kJ / 561kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with 74% cocoa solids.
  • BOLD & VELVETY Skilfully blended with 74% cocoa for a rich taste Our chocolatiers, based in the north of France, source rich cocoa directly from Rainforest Alliance certified farms in the Ivory Coast. Drawing on over 40 years of experience, they perfectly blend this cocoa with high quality ingredients to create rich, decadent chocolate bars. We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 74% minimum

We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications. 

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, peanuts and other nuts and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Paper widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2328kJ / 561kcal466kJ / 112kcal
Fat41.0g8.2g
Saturates25.0g5.0g
Carbohydrate32.0g6.4g
Sugars27.0g5.4g
Fibre12.7g2.5g
Protein9.7g1.9g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

This chocolate is excellent. Great depth. Quality

5 stars

This chocolate is excellent. Great depth. Quality is equivalent to Lindt 70% coco and with less sugar in this Tesco version!

Very nice chocolate, this is the only bar i have f

4 stars

Very nice chocolate, this is the only bar i have found in Tescos that doesn’t contain Milk and Soya/ soya lectins.

Good quality very tasty.

5 stars

Good quality very tasty.

Excellent quality

5 stars

Excellent quality

Delicious chocolate

5 stars

Dark rich delicious chocolate. Much cheaper than the leading brands, and tastes as good.

Deliciously rich

5 stars

Delicious chocolate - rich and just the right amount of sweetness to make it satisfying. And the price is a steal!

