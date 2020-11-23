We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup No Added Sugar & Salt 400Ml

Product Description

  • No Added Sugar and Salt Tomato Ketchup with Sweetener
  • Try 50% Less Sugar & Salt (with sweetener from natural source) or Organic Tomato Ketchup - all with the irresistible Heinz taste you know and love!
  • Our Heinz Tomato Ketchup has been a staple at mealtimes since 1886. It's the unmistakable taste of our sun-ripened tomatoes, along with our passion and knowledge that gives our recipe its unique flavour - the irresistible rich thick taste of Heinz you know and love. Grown not made, our tomato ketchup goes perfectly with just about anything. Now enjoy the irresistible taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with No Added Sugar & Salt - a healthier alternative for those looking to remove added sugar & salt completely from foods. With absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, no other ketchup tastes quite like it.
  • Contains no added sugar and salt
  • Perfect with a burger & chips or even with some grilled halloumi
  • Absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 400ML
  • No added sugar and salt

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (200g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Potassium Chloride, Acid (Malic Acid), Citrus Fibre, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.Best before: see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 28

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.
  • www.heinz.eu
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer (15 g)
Energy185 kJ28 kJ
-44 kcal6.6 kcal
Fat0.1g0 g
-of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate5.4 g0.8 g
-of which sugars*4.4 g0.7 g
Protein1.6 g0.2 g
Salt0.05 g0.01 g
*contains naturally occurring sugars--
Servings per bottle - 28--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

A1!

5 stars

Bought this at my local Tesco. I bought it to try and still enjoy my condiments whilst trying to reduce my sugar and salt consumption. It is really tasty with the same great rich texture as the original. I can honestly not tell the difference between this one and the full sugar and salt version. Losing the salt and sugar does not mean having to sacrifice flavour, the herbs and spices which replaced the sugar and salt helps it to still taste amazing. Definitely swap the original for this any day and would recommend to anybody who is trying to reduce their sugar and salt intake whilst still enjoying the great flavour.

The best low sugar ketchup there is. By far.

5 stars

As a low carbohydrate/sugar eating household we've struggled to get a low sugar ketchup to rival Heinz's regular variety. Believe me, I've tried them all - even had the Heinz 1 carb imported from America. This is by far the best out there. Superb. Highly recommend. Please Tesco do not stop stocking this!

Tastes Great

5 stars

Tastes Great with so little calories! Win win!

