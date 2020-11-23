Heinz Tomato Ketchup No Added Sugar & Salt 400Ml

A1!
Bought this at my local Tesco. I bought it to try and still enjoy my condiments whilst trying to reduce my sugar and salt consumption. It is really tasty with the same great rich texture as the original. I can honestly not tell the difference between this one and the full sugar and salt version. Losing the salt and sugar does not mean having to sacrifice flavour, the herbs and spices which replaced the sugar and salt helps it to still taste amazing. Definitely swap the original for this any day and would recommend to anybody who is trying to reduce their sugar and salt intake whilst still enjoying the great flavour.
The best low sugar ketchup there is. By far.
As a low carbohydrate/sugar eating household we've struggled to get a low sugar ketchup to rival Heinz's regular variety. Believe me, I've tried them all - even had the Heinz 1 carb imported from America. This is by far the best out there. Superb. Highly recommend. Please Tesco do not stop stocking this!
Tastes Great
Tastes Great with so little calories! Win win!