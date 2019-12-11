Heinz Bbq Sauce Classic 570Ml

Product Description
- Classic Barbecue Sauce.
- Delicious as a dip for your chips, a topping for your burger or a marinade for your meat. For more recipe ideas visit heinzbarbecue.co.uk
- RICH & SMOKEY.
- No artificial colours or preservatives.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 570ml
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Molasses, Water, Salt, Spices, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Garlic, Smoke Flavouring, Natural Flavouring
Storage
Store cap down. After opening keep refrigerated.Best before: see cap.
Produce of
Made in the Netherlands
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 44
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- United Kingdom.
- heinz.co.uk
- (0800 52 85757)
- (ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
665g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (15g)
|Energy
|586kJ
|88kJ
|-
|138kcal
|21kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|-of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|4.8g
|-of which sugars
|29g
|4.4g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.18g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019