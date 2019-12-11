By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Bbq Sauce Classic 570Ml

Heinz Bbq Sauce Classic 570Ml
£ 2.50
£0.44/100ml

Product Description

  • Classic Barbecue Sauce.
  • Delicious as a dip for your chips, a topping for your burger or a marinade for your meat. For more recipe ideas visit heinzbarbecue.co.uk
  • RICH & SMOKEY.
  • No artificial colours or preservatives.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Pack size: 570ml

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Molasses, Water, Salt, Spices, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Garlic, Smoke Flavouring, Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store cap down. After opening keep refrigerated.Best before: see cap.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 44

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • United Kingdom.
  • heinz.co.uk
  • (0800 52 85757)
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

665g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (15g)
Energy 586kJ88kJ
-138kcal21kcal
Fat 0g0g
-of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 32g4.8g
-of which sugars 29g4.4g
Protein 0.9g0g
Salt 1.2g0.18g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

