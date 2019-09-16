By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milk Chocolate Raisins 200G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Milk Chocolate Raisins 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a bag contains
  • Energy451kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars15.1g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1802kJ / 429kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate coated raisins.
  • Tesco Milk Chocolate Raisins JUICY & SWEET Chewy raisins coated in smooth chocolate for a fruity treat Our chocolatiers have been creating chocolatey treats in North Yorkshire for decades. We source just the right ingredients from across the world, and bring them all together for you to enjoy.
  Pack size: 200g
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (55%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Raisins (43%), Acacia (Water, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sorbic Acid)), Sunflower Oil, Glazing Agent (Shellac).

 

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, almond, brazil nut, cashew, hazelnut, macademia nut, pecan and pistachio. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy1802kJ / 429kcal451kJ / 107kcal
Fat14.8g3.7g
Saturates8.8g2.2g
Carbohydrate68.4g17.1g
Sugars60.6g15.1g
Fibre2.2g0.6g
Protein4.5g1.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Succulent.

5 stars

Chocolate Raisins are lovely to eat, the chocolate melts in your mouth & the raisins are soft raisin & they just disappear in your mouth such a delicate taste with the chocolate. They go together really well so just enjoy.

Used to be good quality, but the last 2 packets I

1 stars

Used to be good quality, but the last 2 packets I bought were not. Most of the raisins were hard and lots of stalks left on, which you have to spit out. I have been buying these for years, what has happened to them?

Not as good as the chocolate nuts but mix them tog

4 stars

Not as good as the chocolate nuts but mix them together n they make a tasty snack..

