Tesco Milk Chocolate Raisins 200G

Succulent.
Chocolate Raisins are lovely to eat, the chocolate melts in your mouth & the raisins are soft raisin & they just disappear in your mouth such a delicate taste with the chocolate. They go together really well so just enjoy.
Used to be good quality, but the last 2 packets I bought were not. Most of the raisins were hard and lots of stalks left on, which you have to spit out. I have been buying these for years, what has happened to them?
Not as good as the chocolate nuts but mix them together n they make a tasty snack..